Gary Payton II Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Unite for Fifth Annual GPII Premier Youth Camp in Oakland

For the fifth straight year, NBA Champion and proud son of Oakland Gary Payton II brings two days of basketball, mentorship, and dyslexia support to the community that raised him

OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gary Payton II Foundation (GPII Foundation) and Kaiser Permanente are partnering on the fifth annual GPII Premier Youth Camp July 1 and 2 at the Open Gym Premier in Oakland.

Throughout the camp, Oakland youth will train, compete, and grow alongside professional athletes and community leaders. In addition, resources will be available to support families of young people with dyslexia.

The GPII Foundation was founded by a man who grew up in Oakland and knew exactly what this community produces when it invests in its own. The goal of the youth camp is to ensure no young person falls through the cracks because a learning challenge went unseen or unsupported.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans, is joining with the GPII Foundation as part of a commitment to improve the overall health and wellness of Bay Area families.

Throughout the camp, Gary Payton II will be on the floor with campers, running drills, sharing the lessons that carried him from Oakland to an NBA Championship, and showing every kid in the gym that greatness can come from within. Campers will experience health and wellness programming built around caring for the whole person — mind, body, and spirit.

Campers will also hear from community leaders including representatives of the Oakland Fire Department and Langston Morris-Walker, a former professional basketball player turned basketball executive. Scholarships are available for students with dyslexia, ensuring cost is never a barrier to participation, and camp partners are providing healthy snacks, hydration products, and gear that sends every camper home feeling like a pro.

"As part of our commitment to support the well-being of the Oakland community, Kaiser Permanente is proud to partner with the GPII Foundation as they create opportunities for kids to be healthy and active."

— Yvette Radford, Vice President of External and Community Affairs, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

"Basketball was where I felt unstoppable, but the classroom was a different story for a lot of us. No kid should feel less than because of how they learn. That's why this Foundation exists. Having Kaiser Permanente in our corner means we can do more for these kids than we ever could alone. They care about the whole person, and so do we. That's a real partnership."

— Gary Payton II, Founder, Gary Payton II Foundation

"This partnership lets us scale what we know works. When a child is identified and supported early, the trajectory of their life changes, and Kaiser Permanente's commitment means we can reach more Bay Area families than we ever could on our own. That's what this is really about: turning a two-day camp into a front door for year-round support."

— Raquel Payton-Childs, Executive Director, Gary Payton II Foundation

The GPII Premier Youth Camp is open to youth across Oakland and the greater Bay Area. To register, request a scholarship, or learn more about the camp, visit www.gpiifoundation.org. To learn more about the Foundation's work in dyslexia awareness, early screening, and certified assessment for youth and families, visit www.gpiifoundation.org or contact the Foundation directly at [email protected].

About the Gary Payton II Foundation

The Gary Payton II Foundation (GPII Foundation) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by NBA Champion Gary Payton II. Rooted in Oakland, California, the Foundation serves as a conduit for dyslexia awareness, supporting early screening, detection, and certified assessment for youth and young adults with language-based learning challenges. The GPII Foundation believes every young person deserves to be identified, supported, and empowered early, before dyslexia becomes a barrier to their potential. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.gpiifoundation.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Raquel Payton-Childs

Executive Director, Gary Payton II Foundation

(702) 824-5894 | [email protected]

SOURCE The Gary Payton II Foundation