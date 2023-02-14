Gas engine market size to grow by 2,168.62 million: Highlights on COVID-19 analysis, recovery, and latest trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gas engine market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,168.62 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. Europe will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the gas engine market was valued at USD 4,987.51 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gas Engine Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of dual-fuel engines is a key trend in the market.

Dual fuel engines use two types of fuels during operation and can switch between fuels as per efficiency requirements.

Manufacturers are coming up with products that can reduce the dependence on fuel, such as natural gas engines. These engines offer high energy efficiency and torque.

For instance, Wartsila offers low-pressure dual-fuel engines, which reduce capital expenditure by 15%-20%.

Such engines can be used in merchant shipping to reduce fuel bills.

These factors will likely support global market growth during the forecast period.

Gas engine market - Five forces

The global gas engine market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Gas engine market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Gas engine market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (power generation, co-generation, and others) and end-user (power, industrial, residential, and commercial).

The power generation segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes the use of gas engines for power generation or standby power systems by various end-users, including power plant operators as well as industrial, commercial, and residential end-users. Vendors are offering highly reliable products with high efficiency with the help of advanced technologies. Gas engines use lean-burn technology, which helps lower carbon emissions during power generation. Moreover, investments in gas-fired power plants and thermal power stations have been growing in recent years. This has also led to the completion of many gas-fired power plant expansion projects. Such factors will propel the demand for natural gas engines from power generation plants and, in turn, drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global gas engine market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gas engine market.

Europe is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region has a high potential for the use of gas engines in various applications. Hydrogen and natural-gas-based technologies produce no emissions. Many companies have created and upgraded engine systems that can accommodate new applications. For instance, in September 2021 , Cummins stated that it would begin developing a medium-duty 6.7-liter hydrogen-based combustion engine and a 15-liter hydrogen engine as part of its hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) development. Such developments will fuel the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Gas engine market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The expanding gas generator market is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. Industries are adopting gas generators to ensure continuous power supply and smooth business operations, which is increasing the demand for gas generators.

In developing countries, the rising per capita income is increasing the demand for gas generators.

Gas generators release fewer pollutants than diesel generators.

Hence, concerns about environmental sustainability are fueling the adoption of gas generators, especially in the industrial sector.

These factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Efficiency issues are challenging market growth.

Propane, clean biogas, and hydrogen are alternatives to natural gas.

However, such gases have some amounts of contaminants, such as siloxanes and hydrogen sulfides.

Moreover, gas engines need to deal with changing methane numbers, and the combustion ratio is high to achieve maximum efficiency.

Different gases are formed using waste products, and they have different properties. This increases the need for maintenance and lubrication of engines.

Thus, the decline in efficiency is expected to hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this gas engine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gas engine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gas engine market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gas engine market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gas engine market vendors

Gas Engine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,168.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.99 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., INNIO Jenbacher GmbH and Co. OG, JFE Engineering Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kohler Co., Liebherr International AG, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NGV Global Group, Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Siemens Energy AG, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Wartsila Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

