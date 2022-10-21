Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market Size to Grow by USD 1.8 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

Oct 21, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market by Product (cordless chainsaws and corded chainsaws) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The increasing deforestation due to rising demand for different commodities is driving the gas-powered chainsaws market growth. However, factors such as the increasing number of chainsaw kickback accidents may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.
The gas-powered chainsaws market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several established vendors. The vendors maintain their competitive advantage by offering technologically advanced products. For instance, fuel injection gas-powered chainsaws by ANDREAS STIHL are gas-powered chainsaws. They consume less fuel and, in turn, have lesser emissions. Some vendors compete in the World Logging Championships to win medals and demonstrate the superiority of their chainsaw offerings. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to significant growth opportunities, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors. Moreover, vendors can expand their reach by engaging in M&A.
The gas-powered chainsaws market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Husqvarna AB, i Magazine AG, Makita USA Inc., MTD Products India Pvt. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA Spa, STIHL Inc., Sunrise Logistics Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Toro Co.
The competitive scenario provided in the gas-powered chainsaws market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, product innovations, growth strategies, investments, new product launches, and growth in market share, among others.
- By product, the market has been classified into cordless chainsaws and corded chainsaws. The cordless chainsaws segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
|
Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.8 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.89
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Husqvarna AB, i Magazine AG, Makita USA Inc., MTD Products India Pvt. Ltd., Positec Tool Corp., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., STIGA Spa, STIHL Inc., Sunrise Logistics Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and The Toro Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Reports
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
