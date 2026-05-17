Gator Home Remodel Opens New Castle Rock Office and Cabinets & Finishes Showroom in Douglas County

Colorado design-build firm debuts dedicated Castle Rock location at 957 Park Street, giving Douglas County homeowners a local space to plan kitchen, bathroom, and full-home renovations

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gator Home Remodel, a design-build home remodel company serving Colorado and Texas, today announced the opening of its new Castle Rock office and showroom at 957 Park Street. The location features a curated display of cabinets and finish materials, giving homeowners across Douglas County a dedicated local space to plan renovations in person.

The new showroom serves homeowners throughout Douglas County, including Castle Rock, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, and Castle Pines — one of Colorado's fastest-growing regions, where rising home values are leading more homeowners to renovate rather than relocate.

"Choosing cabinets and finishes is one of the most personal parts of a remodel, and seeing materials in person changes everything," said Dan Okrat of Gator Home Remodel. "Our Castle Rock showroom lets Douglas County homeowners compare finishes side by side and have real design conversations without driving into Denver."

As a working cabinet store and design center, the location gives homeowners direct access to door styles, finish samples, hardware, and countertop materials.

With nearly a decade of remodeling experience and projects spanning kitchens, bathrooms, basements, custom fireplaces, laundry and mudrooms, ADU builds, and full-home renovations, Gator Home Remodel manages every phase under one roof — from design and permitting through construction and finishes. The company holds an A rating with the Better Business Bureau, a Best of Houzz designation, and 5-star ratings on Google, Yelp, and Angi.

Services available to Douglas County homeowners include kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, basement finishing, custom fireplaces, laundry and mudroom builds, ADU construction, and full-home renovations.

About Gator Home Remodel

Gator Home Remodel is a design-build home remodeling company serving Douglas County, the greater Denver metro area, Jefferson County, and Houston, Texas. The Castle Rock office and showroom is located at 957 Park Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109. For more information, visit Gator Home Remodel Castle Rock.

Media Contact

David Biton, Gator Home Remodel

Phone: (720) 466-7006

Website: https://gatorremodeling.com

SOURCE Gator Home Remodel