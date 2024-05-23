Gaudio Lab Unveils 'Just Voice Recorder" : The Ultimate AI-powered Recording App

SEOUL, South Korea, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudio Lab, a leading company in AI audio technology, is proud to announce the launch of 'Just Voice Recorder', a cutting-edge mobile recording application powered by AI noise cancellation technology.

Ready to record with crystal-clear quality. Just Voice Recorder is now available on iOS.

Just Voice Recorder sets a new standard in recording applications with its innovative AI noise reduction technology. By utilizing an on-device AI approach, the app ensures that recordings are securely stored within the device, eliminating the need for external transmission to cloud servers and addressing security concerns for sensitive recordings. With an intuitive interface similar to high-end physical recorders, users can enjoy hassle-free and secure recording while minimizing data leakage risks. Currently available for iOS, an Android version is in development.

Leveraging Gaudio Lab's world-renowned AI sound source separation technology (GSEP) and Loudness Management (LM1) technology, Just Voice Recorder excels in isolating and enhancing human voices within recordings, delivering crystal-clear content. Its loudness management feature maintains a balanced volume level throughout, providing users with comfortable, fatigue-free playback. Just Voice Recorder, featuring AI-powered noise elimination in real-time, received the prestigious CES Innovation Award and was a finalist at the SXSW Innovation Awards 2024.

Beyond real-time recording capabilities, Just Voice Recorder offers enhanced playback functionality for previously recorded files, allowing users to effortlessly clarify content obscured by background noise. Whether for impromptu field interviews or capturing precious memories with clear audio quality, Just Voice Recorder emerges as the ultimate solution.

Henney Oh, CEO of Gaudio Lab, remarked, "Just Voice Recorder isn't just for urgent recording needs or unexpected interviews; it's also for those regrettable moments when cherished memories are marred by poor audio quality. I highly recommend Just Voice Recorder to anyone seeking an exceptional sound experience." He further affirmed Gaudio Lab's commitment to advancing sound technology for the benefit of all users.

[About Gaudio Lab]



Gaudio Lab is a leading AI audio technology start-up that was founded in 2015 following the company's spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has worked to develop technologies to deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, gaining the attention and support from top global strategic investors such as SBVA, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver Corp. Across and between reality and virtual reality, Gaudio Lab's solutions will continue to provide optimized audio on a diverse range of platforms such as earbuds, smartphones, VOD, VR/AR, theaters, automotives and more. Gaudio Lab secured two consecutive CES Innovation Awards (2024/2023, 3 products), finalist nominated for the SXSW Innovation Award 2024, adopted the ANSI/CTA international standard (2022), and obtained recognition through the adoption of the ISO/IEC MPEG-H international standard (2018, 2013). The company was also honored with the VR Awards for the Best VR Innovation Company in London (2017).

SOURCE Gaudio Lab