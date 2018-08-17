Gay Georgians To Protest Atlanta City Council Meeting

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gay Georgia PAC, Inc. (GaGa) will be organizing a protest at next Monday's Atlanta City Council Meeting. LGBTQ advocates will be protesting the city's proposed closure of adult venue "Tokyo Valentino" on Cheshire Bridge, Rd. Since 1998, the location has been a safe-haven for members of the LGBTQ community to celebrate their diversity without the fear of harassment and violence.

Over the years the City of Atlanta has seen its gay landmarks shut down, including legendary clubs "Backstreets" and "The Jungle". "We understand that #metoo has been a hot button issue nationally, but we feel that here locally the City is harming the gay community by trying to close down LGBTQ safe spots," said Marci Alt, President of GaGa and owner of the Gay Yellow Pages "in doing so they are jeopardizing the safety of our population. Our gay majority locations allow us the community protection to keep us safe."

"Tokyo Valentino" is an important community institution and one of the few remaining places where LGBTQ's can congregate free from discrimination and violence. Now, it is the target of a City directive that will eliminate another LGBTQ safe venue.

Members of Atlanta's LBGTQ community are hoping their peaceful demonstration will show the City Council how meaningful it is to preserve landmark business locations that are important to the identity and safety of gay Georgians and are a part of the cultural diversity that has made Atlanta the City it has become.

The City Council Meeting will take place a 55 Trinity Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30303, Monday, August 20, 2018 at 1 PM.

Gay Georgia PAC, Inc. is a non-profit civil rights advocacy group, whose mission is to maintain safe locations for the LGBTQ community free from persecution and discrimination. Through a network of concerned citizens, they seek to ensure the State of Georgia continues to reflect and honor decades of progress made by LGBTQ Georgian

