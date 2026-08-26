GDDY Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in GoDaddy Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Two named executives, CEO Aman Bhutani and CFO Mark McCaffrey, face Section 20(a) control person claims over GoDaddy's allegedly undisclosed $4.99 one-year domain promotion, which the complaint says contradicted public assurances that discounting had been "turned off."

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) of a pending securities class action on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026. Find out if you may be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GDDY closed at $92.30 on February 24, 2026 and fell to $79.12 the next session, a decline of $13.18 per share, or more than 14%, on heavier than usual volume. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on October 20, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The action names Aman Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer throughout the class period, and Mark McCaffrey, Chief Financial Officer throughout the class period, alongside the Company. Both are alleged to have controlled the content of GoDaddy's public statements and to have had access to internal information about the promotional pricing program while it was already underway.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Officers who sign certifications under Sarbanes-Oxley Sections 302 and 906 personally attest that the reports they certify do not omit material facts. The complaint alleges that GoDaddy's October 30, 2025 Form 10-Q projected full year 2025 total bookings growth in line with 8% revenue growth, while a one-year $4.99 dotcom promotion was already reducing upfront bookings and average order size.

Alleged Control Person Liability

Both officers allegedly directed, approved, or otherwise were aware of the go-to-market shift to incorporate the $4.99 promotion

directed, approved, or otherwise were aware of the go-to-market shift to incorporate the $4.99 promotion Both allegedly had authority to correct the bookings guidance before the fourth quarter closed

had authority to correct the bookings guidance before the fourth quarter closed Full year 2025 total bookings growth allegedly came in at 7% rather than the represented 8%

came in at 7% rather than the represented 8% Fourth quarter total bookings growth allegedly decelerated to 5%, against analyst estimates of 7%

decelerated to 5%, against analyst estimates of 7% Section 20(a) permits claims against individuals who allegedly controlled a primary violator

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here the complaint alleges that guidance was reaffirmed while a promotion the Company later said reduced upfront bookings was already running." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to learn more or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GDDY Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GDDY lawsuit? A: The complaint names GoDaddy Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What specific misstatements does the GDDY lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges GoDaddy made materially false or misleading statements regarding its high-intent customer strategy and its representation that front-of-funnel discounting had been turned off, while an undisclosed $4.99 one-year dotcom promotion was reducing upfront bookings. When the fourth quarter bookings deceleration and the promotion were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the GDDY class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do GDDY investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GDDY shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP