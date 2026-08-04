GDEV Management and Liberty Mutual Investments Close Corporate Credit Facility for Telyon

The investment signals GDEV's entry into private credit markets and introduces new solutions to advance sustainable infrastructure platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GDEV Management, an emerging infrastructure investor and private equity platform focused on the middle market, and Liberty Mutual Investments ("LMI"), the investment firm for Liberty Mutual Group, today announced the closing of a corporate credit facility for Telyon, a leading turnkey clean energy development platform specializing in the commercial and industrial solar energy sector.

"As corporates increasingly seek reliable, cost-effective energy solutions to support their operations and sustainability objectives, the need for flexible, solutions-oriented capital to help developers meet that demand has grown significantly," said Charley Poole, Head of Energy & Infrastructure at Liberty Mutual Investments. "Telyon is well-positioned to capitalize on this market dynamic, with a differentiated platform, strong development capabilities and a clear path to scaling as an IPP. We look forward to leveraging our long-term capital base and integrated platform to support Telyon's continued growth in partnership with GDEV."

The Telyon financing serves as a proof point for GDEV's ability to source compelling middle-market credit opportunities for its institutional partners. GDEV has plans to expand its business of providing capital solutions to middle-market developers, sponsors, and operators across the storage, solar, and other energy infrastructure subsectors, with a focus on transactions of $40-75 million, structured at the corporate or asset level.

"This is a meaningful step for the firm and represents an expansion of the GDEV platform to include credit as a complement to our equity fund program," said Benjamin Baker, Managing Partner of GDEV Management. "Closing a credit transaction alongside a partner of LMI's caliber is a strong validation of our investment thesis, our strong portfolio relationships, and demonstrates our team's ability to execute at the highest level and invest throughout the capital stack."

LMI's investment was led by the Energy & Infrastructure team within its Alternative Credit business, emphasizing how LMI's integrated investment platform can provide holistic solutions across sectors and the full capital stack. LMI invests more than $125 billion of long-term capital globally on behalf of Liberty and leverages a flexible investment approach to partner directly with leading operators and build enduring businesses side-by-side with its partners.

ABOUT GDEV MANAGEMENT

GDEV Management, LLC is a middle-market infrastructure private equity business that invests in high-growth sustainable infrastructure companies across sectors including renewable energy, energy efficiency, grid infrastructure, transport and sustainable fuels. The firm targets operationally complex businesses in infrastructure, clean energy, industrials, and technology-enabled services, partnering with management teams to drive growth, operational improvement, and long-term value creation. GDEV's institutional platform is structured to support a broad range of private market strategies, including direct investments, co-investments, and structured credit solutions.

ABOUT TELYON

Telyon is a turnkey renewable energy developer within the commercial and industrial sector. Consisting of a team of industry veterans, the company is working with some of the world's most influential brands and focused on deal origination, project acquisition, EPC and operations and maintenance of solar, battery storage and EV charging projects throughout the United States. For more information, please visit us at www.telyon.com.

ABOUT LIBERTY MUTUAL INVESTMENTS

Liberty Mutual Investments is the investment firm for Liberty Mutual Group, a global insurance and capital solutions partner. With deep expertise in liquid, credit, and alternative strategies, LMI invests more than $125B of capital globally, taking a long-term approach across its integrated platform. LMI has a clear purpose: build enduring businesses side-by-side with our partners, drive economic growth, and generate superior risk-adjusted returns that power Liberty's strategy and secure its promises.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. does business under the name Liberty Mutual Investments. For more information, visit https://www.libertymutualinvestments.com/.

Important Information and Disclosures

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities or interests in any investment fund or vehicle. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. (d/b/a Liberty Mutual Investments) provides investment advisory and management services only to insurance companies and wholly owned direct or indirect subsidiaries of Liberty. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are as of the date of this press release; actual results may differ materially, and Liberty undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Use of the LMI logo does not imply endorsement. Additional information is available at www.libertymutualgroup.com/investors.

SOURCE GDEV Management