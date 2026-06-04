Geberit Advances Duofix for Faster Installation and Enhanced Design Flexibility

The updated system helps streamline installation, improve serviceability and support modern bathroom design across residential and commercial projects

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As construction activity continues to accelerate across the U.S., contractors, architects and designers are facing increasing pressure to deliver projects faster while maintaining quality, performance and design standards. Industry workforce forecasts continue to point to rising labor demand across the construction sector, with trade groups projecting the need for substantially more workers in 2027 compared to current hiring estimates as project pipelines continue to grow.

In response to evolving project demands across both construction and design, Geberit is spotlighting its enhanced Duofix installation system, engineered to help installers improve efficiency on site while giving architects and designers greater flexibility to create modern, high-performance bathroom spaces.

Originally introduced last year and now being adopted across a growing range of residential and commercial applications, the latest generation of Duofix reflects Geberit's continued focus on practical innovation that delivers measurable performance benefits for installers, contractors, designers and building owners alike.

Developed with direct feedback from installers and industry professionals, the enhanced Duofix system introduces several key advancements designed to improve installation workflows and long-term usability, including:

Faster installation enabled by redesigned frame geometry and optimized installation components that help reduce assembly time on site

Up to a 50% reduction in perceived fill noise through a newly engineered fill valve that also simplifies maintenance access and servicing

Resource-efficient engineering that reduces material usage while maintaining the durability and reliability expected in high-performance residential and commercial environments

"Construction teams are being asked to move faster and deliver more across increasingly complex projects," said David Schwaba, Product Manager at Geberit North America. "The enhanced Duofix system was designed to help simplify installation, reduce time on site and improve consistency for installers without compromising long-term performance."

Designed with both performance and occupant experience in mind, the enhanced Duofix system supports the growing demand for cleaner aesthetics, quieter interiors and more efficient use of space in both residential and commercial environments. Concealed installation capabilities allow designers greater freedom in bathroom planning while helping create streamlined spaces that prioritize both functionality and user experience.

"Today's bathrooms are expected to deliver both performance and a refined user experience," continued Schwaba. "By concealing infrastructure behind the wall while reducing noise and simplifying maintenance access, the enhanced Duofix system gives designers greater flexibility to create cleaner, more functional spaces."

In addition to installation performance, the updated system aligns with broader industry priorities around sustainability, occupant comfort, lifecycle value and long-term building efficiency. Its reduced material usage and durable design support more resource-conscious construction practices while maintaining the structural integrity and reliability Geberit systems are known for.

With productivity, efficiency and user experience continuing to shape decision-making across the construction sector, Geberit remains focused on developing solutions that help professionals adapt to evolving project demands while improving performance across every stage of installation and design.

The enhanced Duofix installation system is now available for residential and commercial projects throughout North America.

For more information or to connect with a Geberit expert, visit www.geberitnorthamerica.com.

About Geberit North America

Headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois, Geberit North America markets concealed systems for wall-hung toilets, vanities and fixtures, and flush actuator plates that improve the look of any bathroom by hiding unsightly plumbing hardware, resulting in more usable space, improved hygiene and better accessibility. Geberit North America is a leading provider of innovative plumbing and sanitation solutions and is part of the Geberit Group, a European market leader and global innovator of sanitary technology. Geberit North America is a member of USGBC, NKBA and a proud partner of the EPA's WaterSense program.

With a rich history spanning 150 years, The Geberit Group is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainability and excellence in the industry. From concealed tank systems to advanced piping technologies, Geberit continues to set the standard for quality and performance in the built environment. The Geberit Group has been recognized for exceptional sustainability management by EcoVadis for four consecutive years.

SOURCE Geberit North America