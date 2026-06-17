GEEKOM Brings Creator-Ready and AI-Powered Mini PCs to B&H Photo Video

TAIPEI, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a leading innovator in premium mini PCs, is now available on B&H Photo Video, expanding its retail presence in the United States and bringing its creator-ready computing solutions to one of the country's leading destinations for photography, video production, and creative technology products. The launch coincides with GEEKOM's ongoing Summer Sale, featuring discounts across its entire mini PC lineup.

The expanded availability marks another milestone in GEEKOM's growth across North America and provides customers with an additional channel to access its award-winning mini PC lineup.

Over the past several years, GEEKOM has established itself as one of the fastest-growing mini PC brands worldwide. Known for combining powerful performance, premium craftsmanship, and compact design, the company offers computing solutions for professionals, creators, businesses, students, and home users.

Founded in 1973, B&H Photo Video is widely recognized as a leading destination for photography, video production, and creative technology products. The platform serves a large community of photographers, filmmakers, designers, content creators, and technology professionals who depend on reliable, high-performance tools for their daily workflows.

GEEKOM's arrival on B&H highlights the growing demand for compact computing solutions capable of supporting modern creative work. From high-resolution photo editing and 4K video production to 3D rendering, livestreaming, and AI-assisted content creation, GEEKOM mini PCs are designed to handle demanding workloads smoothly and efficiently. Their compact form factor also helps creators maximize valuable workspace, delivering desktop-class performance while occupying only a fraction of the space required by traditional desktop systems.

Customers can now access a range of GEEKOM products through B&H Photo Video, including the GEEKOM A6 series for everyday productivity, the A7 Max powered by AMD Ryzen™ 9 7940HS processors for demanding creative workflows, and the flagship A9 Max with AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX370 processors delivering up to 86 TOPS of AI computing power. The A9 Max has also received the Red Dot Design Award, recognizing GEEKOM's commitment to combining functionality, aesthetics, and innovation.

The availability of GEEKOM products on B&H Photo Video further strengthens the company's U.S. retail footprint and reflects its commitment to making innovative, high-performance computing solutions more accessible worldwide.

For more information about GEEKOM and its latest product lineup, visit GEEKOM. GEEKOM products are also available through B&H Photo Video.

SOURCE GEEKOM