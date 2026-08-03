Geller Appoints Corinna Creedon as Managing Director and Leader of its CFO Strategic Advisory Services Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geller today announced the appointment of Corinna Creedon, CPA, as Managing Director and leader of its new CFO Strategic Advisory Services practice. Creedon brings to Geller over three decades of consultative and public accounting experience, specializing in strategic advisory services across the nonprofit, emerging technology, private equity backed, and commercial sectors.

Founded in 1984 by Martin Geller, the Firm has long served both established and emerging growth companies across their most complex operational and financial needs. Geller's CFO Strategic Advisory Services practice delivers finance leadership expertise across three pillars:

Senior financial strategy officer services, with tailored support for CFOs and executive leadership and their accounting teams on a fractional basis. This work serves to professionalize and mature clients' finance function to align with forward-looking objectives;

Finance operations advisory which focuses on targeted initiatives within the finance department designed to address specific gaps or opportunities across the reporting, analysis and integrity of financial data in a purposeful, value-creating fashion; and

Digital transformation advisory, providing guidance to modernize the finance technology stack, where the goal is to address the ROI of technology and AI-enabled upgrades, align systems and processes with the organization's future growth, improve scalability, enhance reporting capabilities, and reduce the burden on internal team resources during the project's life-cycle.

The CFO Strategic Advisory Services practice draws on Geller's established in-house expertise across human capital, technology, treasury, and transaction advisory centers of excellence the firm has built as the foundation of its single-source delivery model. The practice serves industries where the firm sees meaningful demand for sophisticated finance leadership, specifically differentiated for nonprofit institutions, SaaS and emerging technologies, commercial, and private equity-backed organizations.

"The formation of this new practice is a natural next chapter for what we have built over four decades," said Marty Geller. "We have deliberately invested in the capabilities our clients value most: exceptional people, cutting edge technology, and deep consultative proficiency. Corinna's appointment brings those strengths together in a practice purpose-built for today's most ambitious organizations."

"Geller's commitment to excellence, innovation, and client service is what drew me to the firm," said Creedon. "The combination of advanced technology capabilities, talented professionals with evolving skillsets, and a highly customized approach to financial strategy and execution sets Geller apart. I look forward to leveraging these strengths to help clients transform their finance functions, achieve their strategic outcomes, and scale with confidence. Across all three service pillars, the common thread is helping organizations build a finance function that is not just operationally sound, but strategically valuable."

The launch of the new practice coincides with Geller's move this Fall to a new Manhattan headquarters at 99 Park Avenue, a space designed to support the firm's continued growth.

Bio of Corinna Creedon:

Creedon helps organizations reimagine the finance function for scale, using modern technology to streamline workflows, strengthen controls, turn financial data into clearer, faster decision-making, and communicate effectively with boards, executive leadership, and external stakeholders in a sophisticated, elevated way.

Prior to joining Geller, Creedon held senior leadership roles at a global top 10 public accounting firm, where she led and built several national and NY Metro practices spanning Advisory Services and Outsourced Accounting Services across the SaaS/technology, nonprofit, PE-backed and commercial verticals. She also spearheaded the formation of the firm's Nonprofit Digital Technology Strategy & Innovation team and served as its National Leader. Earlier in her career, she ran her own advisory practice focused on outsourced CFO services and strategic consulting and began her career in Big 4 audit.

A published thought leader and contributor, sought-after speaker at regional and national conferences, Creedon is a member of the AICPA and NYS Society of CPAs, a member of the NY CPA Emerging Technologies Committee, holds degrees in accounting and international business from NYU Stern School of Business, and is a licensed CPA in New York. She has been recognized on Crain's New York's Notable Leaders in Accounting and Consulting list (2020–2024), LIBN's Top 50 Women in Business (2024, 2025), and as a 2025 Long Island Trailblazer in Professional Services, among other honors.

About Geller

Founded in 1984, Geller is a premier business advisory and financial services firm collaborating with companies and institutions at pivotal stages of growth, maturity and change. Through an integrated delivery model, Geller has long provided unparalleled expertise across human capital, technology, treasury, and transaction advisory. The firm's longstanding client relationships include providing fully outsourced CFO services to one of the world's largest foundations, as well as working with privately-held companies and other established organizations underscoring a reputation built on trust, confidentiality, and deep institutional expertise. Its CFO Strategic Advisory Services practice delivers senior finance leadership, and in doing so, naturally connects clients to additional capabilities, positioning Geller as a long-term, embedded trusted partner.

For more information, visit www.gellerco.com.

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SOURCE Geller & Company