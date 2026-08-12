Gemma di Luna Debuts Brand Redesign and Convenient Three-Pack for 187ml Prosecco DOC

AVENTURA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the brand's continued growth and commitment to meeting evolving consumer preferences, Enovation Brands, Inc. is unveiling a comprehensive brand restyling for Gemma di Luna featuring a refreshed logo and redesigned package, alongside a 187ml three-pack of Gemma di Luna Prosecco DOC.

Prosecco continues to be a bright spot in the U.S. wine market: the category grew 178% in value between 2018 and 2024; in 2025, U.S. Prosecco volume grew 3%, even as overall U.S. beverage alcohol consumption fell.

Gemma di Luna Restyled 750mL and 187mL 3-pack OCM 2025 2026 Logos

Lisa Schuster, National Marketing Director for Enovation Brands, says: "Today's wine drinkers are looking for approachable styles, distinctive packaging, convenient formats, and wines that fit seamlessly into their lifestyles. Our restyled brand identity and new three-pack reflect those preferences while preserving the quality and character that define Gemma di Luna."

The brand mark has been redesigned to place greater emphasis on the "Gemma" name, reflecting how consumers commonly refer to the brand. The update also reinforces the #GemmaMoment campaign, which celebrates creating meaningful moments in time with Gemma di Luna.

The popular 187ml bottles are now available in convenient three-packs, offering consumers an attractive option for single-serve occasions, gifting, and on-the-go enjoyment. The multi-pack helps retailers drive higher basket value and increase average ring while meeting growing demand for convenient, premium wine formats.

The restyling is supported by a strategic display initiative that brings the new brand identity and packaging to the forefront, increasing in-store visibility and creating a strong brand presence to capture shopper attention and drive purchase.

Gemma di Luna is available nationwide, with the refreshed brand identity and new 187ml three-pack making it easier than ever for consumers to discover and enjoy the brand's signature Prosecco DOC offerings.

About Gemma di Luna: "The Italian Luxury Collection"

Rooted in Italian heritage, Gemma di Luna was created to elevate Italy's signature sparkling wine from ordinary to extraordinary while delivering exceptional quality at an accessible price point. The brand inspires consumers to transform everyday occasions into memorable moments.

Bright and supple, Gemma di Luna Prosecco DOC is made from 100% Glera grapes. The wine is pale straw yellow, with aromas of white flowers, lemon peel, and peach, and a finish which reveals lemon curd, honey butter, and mineral notes. Ideal as an aperitif, it pairs well with appetizers, charcuterie boards, seafood, cheese courses, and desserts. It is 10.5% ABV, and SRPs are $16.99/750ml and $19.99/187ml three-pack. Please share your #GemmaMoment @gemmadiluna.

About Enovation Brands , Inc.

Enovation Brands, Inc. is the exclusive U.S. importer of Gemma di Luna, VOGA Italia, Ca' Montini, Luna Di Luna, Alberto Nani, She's Always Rosé, Poggio del Concone, and Ronco di Sassi, among others. The company is known for its innovative approach to the products it brings to market, as well as its unwavering commitment to delivering quality products at exceptional value. The company is headed by brothers Giovanni and Alberto Pecora, who prior to Enovation Brands launched Luna Di Luna, which is credited for de-mystifying the casual wine experience for consumers.

About Italian Wine Brands, S.p.A.

Italian Wine Brands, S.p.A. (IWB) is Italy's largest private wine group and the first to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Founded in 2015, IWB produces quality wines from Italy's most renowned Italian regions, bringing the country's rich winemaking heritage to consumers worldwide. The world's leading producer of Prosecco by volume, IWB delivered 160 million bottles from its portfolio of more than 70 proprietary brands and private labels to 95 countries across five continents in 2025. Enovation Brands joined the IWB family in 2022, expanding the company's presence in the U.S.

Regulation (EU) No. 2021/2115 – Wine CMO – Promotion of Wine in Third Countries – National Project ID 03, 2025/2026 Campaign

More information, hi-res images, samples, and interviews available upon request.

Please drink responsibly.

SOURCE Enovation Brands, Inc.