Gene Juarez Evolves into Wellness Destination, Expands Services Across Seattle and the PNW

SEATTLE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Juarez Salons & Spas announced today a significant evolution of its guest experience, expanding wellness services across the Seattle area and deepening its commitment to whole-self care. The transformation includes adding massage services at University Village, Bellevue, and Redmond, introducing specialized scalp treatments, new partnerships with clinically-proven brands, and enhanced membership programs designed to make wellness a lifestyle rather than an occasion.

Gene Juarez Salons and Spas Gene Juarez Salons and Spas

As part of this growth, Gene Juarez will consolidate its downtown Seattle presence into three full-service locations: University Village, West Seattle, and Bellevue. All team members from the company's South Lake Union location will transition to these larger spaces, which can accommodate the expanded service offerings.

"Beauty and wellness are converging," stated Lyndie Moore, CEO of Gene Juarez Salons & Spas. "Our guests seek more than merely a haircut or facial; they desire an environment that nurtures their entire well-being, allowing them to invest in their long-term health rather than seeking only immediate solutions. We are committed to crafting such an experience."

The new scalp treatment menu, developed with longtime partner Davines, addresses concerns such as sensitivity, hair thinning, dandruff, and oiliness. The award-winning, customizable formulas feature natural botanical ingredients to restore the scalp's natural balance, treating it as an extension of skincare.

Gene Juarez has also partnered with clinically-backed brands, including ZO Skin Health by Obagi, Nutrafol, and Colorescience, reflecting a broader industry shift toward science-backed, results-driven treatments. New loyalty programs and membership options make premium wellness more accessible.

"We believe in accessible luxury," Moore added. "As we enter our 55th year, our guests should not have to choose between quality and approachability. They want authenticity, community, and real results. That is what we're delivering."

The expansion continues Gene Juarez's investment in purpose-built spaces. Over the past three years, the company has opened four new locations, now serving Gig Harbor, Lacey, West Seattle, and Spokane, and relocated its Southcenter salon to a space nearly double its previous size. Gene Juarez serves more than 300,000 active guests across Washington State. Additional wellness and social experiences are planned for later this year.

About Gene Juarez Salons & Spas

Founded in 1971, Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is a Washington-based salon, spa, and wellness company serving guests across 13 locations. Learn more at genejuarez.com.

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SOURCE Gene Juarez Salons and Spas