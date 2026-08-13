Genedata Launches AI Agent That Accelerates Biomarker Discovery, Demonstrated in Alzheimer's Disease Research

Introducing a new AI approach for accelerated biomarker discovery, demonstrated through Alzheimer's disease biomarker modeling validated in an independent cohort

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genedata, a Danaher company and the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced a new AI agent in Genedata Profiler®, its enterprise platform for integrating and analyzing data across translational and clinical research, expanding AI-driven biomarker discovery capabilities. The new AI agent enables faster biomarker discovery through guided analytics and fully traceable workflows, enabling teams to transform complex patient and omics data into insights with greater speed and scientific rigor. In a collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Genedata Profiler is being used to discover and evaluate neurology biomarkers.

Today, biomarker discovery often requires scientists to navigate fragmented analytical workflows while addressing increasingly complex biological questions, making the analysis time-intensive and dependent on scarce expert support. Designed to make biomarker discovery faster, more transparent, and more reproducible, the Biomarker Discovery Agent represents a new approach to how translational teams perform advanced analytics. Embedded directly within Genedata Profiler's analytics environment, the AI agent acts as an intelligent scientific assistant that understands user intent and guides analyses with built-in best-practice guidance. At each stage, it evaluates the scientific context, assesses whether the question is well aligned with the available data, and presents options that support informed decisions, reducing reliance on specialized coding and statistical expertise while preserving scientific rigor and adherence to best practices.

"Analyzing large-scale proteomics data is a complex and multi-step analytical process where complexity increases with the number of proteomic platforms and proteins included. Genedata's AI‑driven workflow was able to take a large proteomic dataset and identify a biologically meaningful, multi‑marker model that replicated our findings using a complementary approach and generalized exceptionally well in an independent cohort—demonstrating how integrating complex, multi‑modal data at scale can transform biomarker discovery and validation. These new tools are a game changer in the way human multi-omic data are analyzed and biomarkers are discovered," said Carlos Cruchaga, PhD, Professor of Neurology and Genetics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The Biomarker Discovery Agent guides scientists through a structured, end‑to‑end workflow spanning study design, data selection, quality control, feature identification, statistical analysis, model development, and candidate ranking, with automated visualization and reporting at each step. Flexible across use cases—from group comparisons to identification of outliers and confounding factors—the agent evaluates scientific validity, supports informed decision-making, and facilitates collaboration. By combining structured data, best practices, and AI guidance within Genedata Profiler, it enables standardized, fully traceable workflows and faster insight generation in regulated environments. Unlike generic AI assistants, it provides a natural language interface integrating analysis, modeling, and reporting in a single workflow. In collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, the agent was used to identify a five‑protein blood‑based model for Alzheimer's disease that was validated in an independent cohort.

"The future of precision medicine depends on our ability to discover and validate biomarkers at a pace that matches the rapid evolution of the science. As researchers tackle increasingly complex neurodegenerative diseases, AI can help scale discovery efforts, uncover meaningful biological signals, and accelerate the translation of research findings into real-world applications", said Jeremiah Hinson, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Neurodegenerative Disease, Danaher. "Realizing that vision requires technologies that make advanced biomarker discovery both scalable and scientifically rigorous," said Othmar Pfannes, PhD, President of Genedata. "Our AI agents make sophisticated analytics more accessible, helping scientists generate insights faster through guided, reproducible workflows while maintaining confidence in their results."

About Genedata

Genedata, a Danaher company and the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharma R&D, transforms biopharma data into intelligence. Our innovative solutions combine deep science, technology, and AI domain knowledge. Leading biopharma organizations and cutting-edge biotechs partner with Genedata to digitalize and automate complex data workflows. Our advanced analytics and embedded AI enable data-driven decisions. From early discovery through development to the clinic, Genedata solutions drive innovation and maximize ROI being trusted by customers worldwide for more than 25 years.

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About Danaher

Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

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SOURCE Genedata