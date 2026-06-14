GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Class Action Lawsuit: Investors Face August 3, 2026, Deadline - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy WGS securities between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026?

Affected WGS Investor Summary

Who: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: April 16, 2025 through May 4, 2026

April 16, 2025 through May 4, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the viability of the company's acquisition of Fabric Genomics

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the viability of the company's acquisition of Fabric Genomics Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired WGS common stock between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut and is captioned Taher Basma v. GeneDx Holdings Corp., No. 26-cv-00880 (D. Conn.). Investors have until August 3, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired GeneDx common stock and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

📞 (484) 270-1453

📧 [email protected]

🌐 https://www.ktmc.com/wgs-genedx-holdings-corp-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=wgs&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT – COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

GeneDx provides genetic testing services for diagnosing pediatric and rare diseases. The class period begins on April 16, 2025, when GeneDx announced that it entered into an agreement worth up to $51 million to acquire Fabric Genomics ("Fabric"), a firm focused on AI-driven genomic interpretation. As part of the deal, WGS would pay up to $33 million cash up front, with total consideration up to $51 million. As part of the announcement of the acquisition, GeneDx stated that it would expand GeneDx's addressable market with several scalable revenue streams. GeneDx went on to tout that Fabric's "software transforms static data into a dynamic, recurring revenue-generating platform—driving growth through software margins and high-leverage interpretation services across geographies and clinical use cases."

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fabric faced significant problems with its viability; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did GeneDx's Stock Drop?

On May 4, 2026, GeneDx announced its 2026 first quarter results which revealed an apparent drop in adjusted gross margin, lowered projected earnings, and that the average reimbursement rate was below expectations. GeneDx further disclosed that it had written off an impairment loss of $31.3 million directly attributable to Fabric, which was only $5.2 million less than what it paid to acquire Fabric a year prior. On this news, GeneDx's share price fell more than 49%.

WHAT WGS INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by August 3, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP. INVESTORS :

GeneDx investors may, no later than August 3, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages GeneDx investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP