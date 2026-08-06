General Availability of Pinecone Nexus Proves Knowledge Drives Real Outcomes for Agentic AI

Pinecone Nexus makes agents more accurate, faster, lower cost, and trusted, outperforming agents that use frontier models alone on Sierra's agentic work benchmark

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecone announced today the general availability of Pinecone Nexus, a knowledge engine that transforms an enterprise's proprietary data and workflows into governed, agent-ready knowledge, delivering it to AI agents in a single call. On its debut on τ-Knowledge, Sierra's open benchmark for the most demanding enterprise knowledge tasks, an agent using Nexus as its knowledge layer posted the top score, outperforming agents built on frontier models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

This horizontal bar chart ranks ten models by pass rate on the τ-Knowledge benchmark. GPT-5.5 and GPT-5.2 each appear twice, highlighted blue when paired with Nexus, showing the knowledge layer boosts pass rate over baseline versions and most other models This scatter plot compares cost per task against accuracy for GPT-5.5 and GPT-5.2, with and without Nexus. Adding Nexus cuts cost by 74% and 81% respectively while improving accuracy, delivering better performance at a fraction of the price

The first era of enterprise AI was built by developers for human users. Retrieval systems like RAG pipelines, vector search, and brute-force agentic search assumed a human in the loop who could read the results, catch the wrong ones, and try again. Agents are now the dominant consumer of enterprise AI. Costs are exploding as they run those same systems autonomously. More than 85% of LLM effort goes to retrieving knowledge from the underlying data, driving accuracy down and latency up on every task.

Enterprises moving agents into production face another problem: the model is a commodity because every competitor can buy the same one. The only durable advantage is the enterprise's own knowledge and the way its people do the work. Today's agent stacks give both away, reassembling that knowledge on every call and handing it to a model vendor that turns around and competes with the enterprise.

Pinecone Nexus solves these problems by delivering a knowledge layer purpose-built for agents. Nexus compiles an enterprise's data into governed, domain-specific knowledge that agents query through KnowQL, a declarative query language built for agents. Pre-compiling knowledge lowers token costs by more than 90% over agentic RAG, answers up to 30 times faster, and completes tasks with more than 90% accuracy.

Nexus deploys in the customer's cloud and runs with zero access, on the models they choose, including open-weight models. Outputs are open and portable with no lock-in. Governance is native: field-level access control, per-field citations, confidence scores, PII-aware ingestion, and lineage back to source. Enterprises keep their own knowledge. They don't hand their competitive moat to model vendors.

Nexus relies on subject matter experts to shape the knowledge so it fits the business context and workflows the enterprise runs every day. No central ontologies set once and left to decay. Keeping domain experts in the loop extends Pinecone from a developer-first tool into a platform for the line-of-business professionals now driving AI adoption: financial analysts, insurance underwriters, attorneys, account executives, and customer service representatives.

"Enterprises adopting AI are squeezed from two sides," said Ash Ashutosh, CEO of Pinecone. "Agents burn tokens grinding through raw data, so cost and latency climb while accuracy stays lower than it should be. And every model call risks handing proprietary knowledge to a system that can turn around and compete with you. Nexus puts a knowledge engine in your own cloud, raises accuracy, lowers the total cost of running AI, and keeps your own experts shaping how agents work."

τ-Knowledge is Sierra's open-source benchmark for agentic customer support work that demands multi-step reasoning, strict policy adherence, and coordinated tool use. The benchmark measures exactly the work for which Nexus is built because it is graded on whether the agent drives the system to the correct end state. The best frontier model on the current leaderboard, GPT-5.5, solves 46.4% of the tasks. With Nexus as the knowledge layer, an agent solved 47.4%, the top score on the benchmark. It also achieved 74% less cost per task compared to an agent using a frontier model without a Nexus knowledge layer.

"Enterprises running agentic workloads have been hitting a real ceiling on cost, since retrieval and re-orientation can eat up the bulk of token spend before an agent ever reasons", says Devin Pratt, Research Director at IDC. "Pinecone's approach, compiling proprietary knowledge into a reusable layer instead of re-deriving it on every call, is a sensible response to that problem. It's a promising direction, and one worth watching as more enterprises evaluate precompiled knowledge layers."

Pinecone Nexus is generally available beginning August 6, 2026, deployed in the customer's own cloud. It sits within the broader Pinecone platform, with the Pinecone Database as its retrieval foundation and Pinecone Marketplace offering production-ready knowledge apps. Learn more at pinecone.io/nexus and pinecone.io/blog/pinecone-nexus-generally-available/.

About Pinecone

Pinecone is the trusted knowledge AI company. Its leading vector database and knowledge engine, Pinecone Nexus, power accurate, performant AI applications for more than 10,000 customers and 1M developers worldwide. Pinecone's mission is to make AI knowledgeable. For more information, visit pinecone.io.

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SOURCE Pinecone Systems Inc