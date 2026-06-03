General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

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General Dynamics

Jun 03, 2026, 14:00 ET

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 7, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 2, 2026.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics

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