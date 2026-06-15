GENERATIONS OF CELEBRATION: America's Fireworks Families Prepare to Help the Nation Celebrate America 250

SOUTHPORT, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary in 2026, the American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) is celebrating the generations of family-owned fireworks companies that have helped Americans mark the nation's most important milestones for more than a century.

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From Independence Day celebrations and presidential inaugurations to hometown festivals and historic national anniversaries, multi-generational fireworks families have played a unique role in the American experience. Many trace their roots to immigrants who brought the pyrotechnic craft from Italy to the United States and built businesses that continue to thrive today under the leadership of fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-generation family members.

"As we approach America's 250th birthday, we are reminded that the fireworks industry's story is, in many ways, a story about the American family," said Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director of the American Pyrotechnics Association. "Generations of families brought their skills, traditions, and entrepreneurial spirit to this country and built businesses that have helped Americans celebrate some of our nation's most cherished moments."

For nearly 250 years, fireworks have been synonymous with the celebration of American independence. Behind those displays are hardworking American family businesses whose commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, safety, and community has been passed from one generation to the next.

Many of today's professional display companies are family-owned businesses that have spent decades—and in some cases more than a century—producing celebrations that bring communities together. Some family members who participated in the nation's Bicentennial celebrations in 1976 are now working alongside their children and grandchildren to help create America 250 events.

"Few industries can say they have helped Americans celebrate every generation of our nation's history," Heckman said. "The families of the fireworks industry have had the privilege of helping communities come together during moments of joy, pride, remembrance, and national celebration."

While the tradition remains timeless, the industry has evolved dramatically since the Bicentennial.

Over the past fifty years, professional fireworks displays have been transformed through advances in computerized firing systems, show design software, music synchronization, enhanced safety protocols, and integrated multimedia productions. Today's displays combine artistry and technology to create experiences that were unimaginable during America's 200th birthday celebration.

Yet despite those advances, the industry's mission remains unchanged.

"Whether it was the Bicentennial in 1976 or America 250 in 2026, our purpose has always been the same, to help communities celebrate what uniquely makes us all Americans," Heckman said.

Throughout 2026, APA members and professional display companies across the country will help produce thousands of community celebrations commemorating America's Semiquincentennial. These events will honor not only the nation's history but also the generations of families whose work has helped illuminate some of America's most memorable moments.

As America marks 250 years of independence, the fireworks industry proudly continues a tradition that spans generations—celebrating the nation, its communities, and the enduring promise of the American dream.

About the American Pyrotechnics Association

The American Pyrotechnics Association is the leading trade association of the fireworks industry and represents manufacturers, distributors, importers, retailers, suppliers, and professional display companies. Founded in 1948, APA promotes safety, regulatory compliance, and public education, while advancing the safe and responsible use of fireworks throughout the United States. http://www.americanpyro.com/

Media Contact:

Julie L. Heckman, Executive Director

American Pyrotechnics Association

(301) 907-8181

SOURCE American Pyrotechnics Association