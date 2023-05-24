Generator Market in Data Centers Market size to grow by USD 3,996.58 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by rising demand for data centers - Technavio

24 May, 2023, 12:45 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The generator market in the data centers market is set to grow by USD 3996.58 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The rising demand for data centers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in carbon emission may impede the market growth. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The report on the generator market in data centers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Generator Market In Data Centers Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increasing investments in data centers
- Rising demand for data centers
- Increased power consumption in data centers
Market Trends
- Use of next-generation power monitoring and management software
- Incorporation of bi-fuel technology in generators
- Increasing use of dual power feeds in data centers
Market Challenges
- Increase in carbon emission
- Emerging cloud computing technology
- Focus on consolidation of data centers
Generator Market In Data Centers Market 2023-2027 : Market Segmentation
The generator market in data centers market is segmented by type (diesel and gas), capacity (less than 1MW, 1MW-2MW, and more than 2MW), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The data center generator market share growth by the diesel segment will be significant during the forecast period. The diesel segment was valued at USD 4,189.31 million in 2017 and continue to grow by 2021. North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high demand for data centers and servers is one of the major reasons for the growing demand for generators in data centers in North America.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) View Sample Report
The generator market in data centers market covers the following areas:
Generator Market In Data Centers Market Sizing
Generator Market In Data Centers Market Forecast
Generator Market In Data Centers Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aggreko Plc
- Atlas Copco AB
- AVK SEG
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cummins Inc.
- Generac Holdings Inc.
- Greaves Cotton Ltd.
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
- Kohler Co.
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- Nidec Corp.
- Powerica Ltd.
- Rolls Royce Holdings Plc
- Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd
- Volvo Penta AB
- Wartsila Corp.
- Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
atlascopco.com- The company offers generators in data centers that are easy to move on site as it comes with single axle sturdy undercarriage with parking brakes.
cat.com- The company offers generators in data centers that helps in producing 33 kVA of reliable power at 50 Hz and designed to meet ISO 8528-5 transient response requirements.
cummins.com- The company offers generators in data centers which is designed to withstand the challenging conditions commercial marine operators often face.
|
Generator Market In Data Centers Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 3996.58 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
8.64
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Australia, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aggreko Plc, Atlas Copco AB, AVK SEG, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Greaves Cotton Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nidec Corp., Powerica Ltd., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd, Volvo Penta AB, Wartsila Corp., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Capacity
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global generator market in data centers 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global generator market in data centers 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Capacity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Capacity Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Capacity
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Capacity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Capacity - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Capacity
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Capacity
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Capacity
- 7.3 Less than 1 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Less than 1 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Less than 1 MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Less than 1 MW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Less than 1 MW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 1 MW-2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on 1 MW-2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on 1 MW-2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on 1 MW-2MW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on 1 MW-2MW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 More than 2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on More than 2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on More than 2MW - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on More than 2MW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on More than 2MW - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Capacity
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Capacity ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Atlas Copco AB
- Exhibit 112: Atlas Copco AB - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Atlas Copco AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Atlas Copco AB - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Atlas Copco AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Atlas Copco AB - Segment focus
- 12.4 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Cummins Inc.
- Exhibit 121: Cummins Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Cummins Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Generac Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 125: Generac Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Generac Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Generac Holdings Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Generac Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Generac Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 130: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 132: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 133: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Greaves Cotton Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Greaves Cotton Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
- Exhibit 140: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 142: Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Kohler Co.
- Exhibit 143: Kohler Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Kohler Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: Kohler Co. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Nidec Corp.
- Exhibit 151: Nidec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Nidec Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Nidec Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Powerica Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: Powerica Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Powerica Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Powerica Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Rolls Royce Holdings Plc
- Exhibit 159: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Rolls Royce Holdings Plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd
- Exhibit 164: Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd - Key offerings
- 12.16 Wartsila Corp.
- Exhibit 167: Wartsila Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 171: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 173: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 174: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 178: Research methodology
- Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 180: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations
