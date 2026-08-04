Genergy Acquires Utility Research Associates (URA), Advancing its Vision for Smart Utilities Management

Acquisition strengthens Genergy's engineering and utility data capabilities, while bringing next-generation utility management solutions to URA's clients.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genergy, a leading provider of Electrical Distribution Infrastructure Management Services, today announced the acquisition of Utility Research Associates (URA), one of the Northeast's most respected providers of utility billing, utility data management, and sub-metering services for commercial real estate owners.

The acquisition expands Genergy's utility data services portfolio, while providing URA's clients with access to a broader portfolio of engineering, infrastructure management, compliance, energy procurement, and technology solutions.

"This acquisition is about creating greater value for URA's clients," said Dario Gristina Post this Dairo Gristina

Genergy delivers comprehensive Electrical Distribution Infrastructure Management Services, including electrical distribution engineering, Power Grid Identification (PGI) studies, infrastructure testing and maintenance, sub-metering system design and turnkey deployment, utility billing and data services, Local Law compliance, demand response, energy procurement, and advanced infrastructure analytics for commercial, institutional, and residential property owners.

URA's clients will also gain access to UM2.0, Genergy's proprietary Utility & Infrastructure Intelligence Platform, which integrates utility data, electrical infrastructure intelligence, engineering, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to provide building owners with unprecedented visibility into the performance, compliance, operational efficiency, and financial optimization of their electrical distribution infrastructure.

"This acquisition is about creating greater value for URA's clients," said Dario Gristina, Founder and CEO of Genergy (https://genergy.com/). "Utility Research Associates is known for its dependable utility billing services and exceptional customer support. By merging URA's trusted client relationships with Genergy's engineering expertise, expanded infrastructure services, and UM2.0 technology platform, we are creating one of the industry's most comprehensive Electrical Distribution Infrastructure Management organizations. Our commitment is to help every client operate safer, more efficient, more intelligent, and ultimately more valuable buildings."

Dick Simon, President and Owner of URA (http://www.uragroup.com/), added:

"Selecting the right organization to continue serving our clients was my highest priority. Genergy shares our commitment to customer service, while bringing engineering capabilities, technology investments, and operational resources that will enhance the value delivered to every client. I am confident our customers will benefit from expanded services, continued innovation, and a long-term commitment to excellence."

The acquisition is supported by the Tarte Family Office (https://tartecapital.com/), Genergy's strategic financial partner. Evan Tarte, Chief Financial Officer of Genergy, will help lead the company's continued growth through strategic acquisitions, technology investments, and operational expansion.

Redefining Utilities Infrastructure Management

The acquisition of URA represents another major milestone in Genergy's vision to build the industry's most comprehensive Utilities Infrastructure Management Organization.

For decades, commercial property owners have relied on multiple firms to provide electrical engineering, utility billing, sub-metering, testing, maintenance, compliance, energy procurement, and infrastructure analytics. Genergy is redefining this model by integrating these separate disciplines into a unified operating platform.

Supported by its proprietary UM2.0 Utility & Infrastructure Intelligence Platform, Genergy combines engineering expertise, utility data services, infrastructure intelligence, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to help building owners optimize, protect, and manage their utilities distribution infrastructure.

As commercial, industrial, and multifamily properties become increasingly intelligent and connected, their infrastructure management requires a fully integrated platform which combines engineering, technology, and utility intelligence.

About Genergy

Genergy empowers commercial, industrial, and multifamily property owners to maximize their utility cost recoveries, minimize their consumption waste, and improve their regulatory compliance, all of which enhances long-term portfolio values. By integrating utility data services, engineering expertise, infrastructure intelligence, and advanced technology into a single platform, Genergy is redefining the Utilities Infrastructure Management industry.

The company specializes in:

Electrical Distribution Engineering

Power Grid Identification (PGI) Studies

Infrastructure Testing & Maintenance

Sub-Metering System Design & Deployment

Utility Billing & Data Services

Demand Response

Energy Procurement

Local Law Compliance

Utility & Infrastructure Intelligence

At the center of Genergy's technology strategy is UM2.0, its proprietary Utility & Infrastructure Intelligence Platform, which utilizes artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to help clients maximize their financial recovery and infrastructure performance, while minimizing the administrative burden.

Powering Utilities Infrastructure. Driving Energy Intelligence. Delivering Customer Value.

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SOURCE Genergy