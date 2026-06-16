Genesys Works CEO Byron V. Garrett Named to TIME's Inaugural Visionaries List

HOUSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has named Byron V. Garrett to the inaugural TIME Visionaries list, recognizing leaders driving meaningful impact in the lives of children across education, health and wellness, technology, economic opportunity, and more. Explore the full 2026 TIME Visionaries list here.

Garrett is the CEO of Genesys Works, a national nonprofit that has ensured pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities since 2002.

Byron V. Garrett, CEO of Genesys Works.

"This recognition affirms an idea I've spent more than two decades putting into practice alongside educators, employers, philanthropists, nonprofit leaders, and community partners: that young people achieve extraordinary outcomes when they are given access to meaningful work, professional networks, and the opportunity to realize their full potential," said Garrett. "Instead of waiting until an intervention is necessary, we need to connect young people to the people, experiences, and pathways that bring their futures within reach while they're still in school."

Genesys Works has served more than 14,000 young people in eight cities to date, with a new site in Nashville that launched this summer. Ninety percent of Genesys Works alumni enroll in college, and the median income of alumni seven years post-program is $70,000/year, with two-thirds outearning at least one parent.

Garrett is an outspoken advocate for providing young people with paid, professional work experiences that enable them to build confidence, durable skills, social capital, and a clearer vision for their future. These assets are increasingly critical as AI reshapes the economy and the workplace, with employers seeking talent that can adapt, persevere, think analytically, communicate clearly, and collaborate effectively.

"Millions of young people across the country are showing up and working hard every day, determined to get ahead," said Garrett. "With the right support, experiences, and opportunities, they can thrive and become the future-ready talent our communities need."

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support to move individuals out of economic inequality and into professional careers. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works now serves thousands of students annually in Chicago, Houston, Jacksonville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Nashville, New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tulsa, and Washington's National Capital Region. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.

SOURCE Genesys Works