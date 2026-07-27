Geneva Life Holdings Completes Acquisition of Geneva International Insurance

The Barbados-licensed life insurer anchors the financial services platform Geneva is building across insurance, asset management, and private wealth, with continuity of licenses, management, and policyholder service

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Life Holdings, LLC ("Geneva" or "GLH"), an independently owned financial services holding company, today announced its acquisition of Geneva International Insurance ("GII"), a Barbados-domiciled life insurance company specializing in private placement life insurance (PPLI) and private placement variable annuity (PPVA) solutions for eligible high-net-worth families, family offices, and institutions. The transaction, completed in March 2026, makes GII the cornerstone of the financial services platform Geneva is building across insurance, asset management, and private wealth. Terms were not disclosed.

GII has served policyholders since 2016. Over the past decade, GII built what is difficult to replicate: differentiated insurance know-how, mature policy operations, and standing relationships with regulators and counterparties, together with the legal and tax architecture that private placement structures require. The acquisition preserves that foundation in full: GII's licenses, regulatory standing, management, and policy administration continue without interruption, and in-force policies remain administered under their existing terms.

"Geneva starts from a simple conviction," said David M. Borowsky, Geneva's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner. "The insurer belongs on the same side of the table as the families and advisors it serves. GII furthers that conviction, adding its licenses, balance sheet, and a decade of operating excellence. Everything we build starts from that foundation."

Geneva is owned by its management and employees, and that ownership underpins its long-term investment in GII. The same alignment shapes the design of the business, from fee architecture to reporting.

"Nothing changes for policyholders, and that is the point," said Nikita Gibson, Managing Director, Insurance Operations. "Our licenses, our regulatory relationships, and our service commitments continue exactly as they were. We are retaining and expanding our team in Barbados, because operational depth and expertise in our home jurisdiction is the foundation of this platform."

To learn more about Geneva, its portfolio companies, and plans for growth, please see its new corporate website at genevalife.com.

About Geneva Life Holdings

Geneva Life Holdings, LLC is an independently owned financial services holding company established in 2026 and headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, with a presence in New York, Miami, and Barbados. Geneva is building a financial services platform across insurance, asset management, and private wealth, anchored by Geneva International Insurance and organized around a single principle: alignment with the families, advisors, and institutions it serves. Learn more at genevalife.com.

About Geneva International Insurance

Geneva International Insurance Inc. is a life insurance company licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Barbados, with an election under Section 953(d) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code to be treated as a U.S. taxpayer. Since 2016, GII has provided private placement life insurance and private placement variable annuity solutions to eligible individuals, families, and institutions. Learn more at geneva-ppli.com

This press release is provided for general informational purposes only. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, insurance product, or other financial instrument, nor does it constitute investment, legal, or tax advice. Products and services referenced are available only to eligible persons in jurisdictions where they may lawfully be offered.

SOURCE Geneva Life Holdings