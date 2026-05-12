Genius Dog Launches the First Pet Subscription Box Designed to Transform Pet Lifestyle

The new monthly subscription service lets pets paint, sip Pawse, and celebrate like humans – turning everyday dog ownership into a stylish, intentional lifestyle.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of Genius Dog, the premium subscription brand redefining the modern dog lifestyle. The brand's monthly boxes deliver thoughtfully designed boxes with luxe treats, well-crafted accessories, and interactive toys crafted to celebrate dogs as full members of the family.

Each box is curated to create memorable moments for dogs and their humans. From structured milestones to human-inspired treats and refined design, Genius Dog invites dog parents to engage in a lifestyle that is fun, purposeful, and stylish.

Genius Dog Unboxing Genius Dog at Nasdaq MarketSite

"Genius Dog is defining a new category, where dogs are treated not just as pets, but as humans," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder of Genius Dog. "The brand was created to offer something entirely different: a dog lifestyle built around shared experiences, meaningful moments, and a more elevated way to live with your pet."

Every Genius Dog box combines high-quality ingredients, thoughtful design, and playful storytelling, ensuring each item serves as a stylish addition to your home. Limited monthly releases create a sense of exclusivity, with upcoming highlights including:

May's Tea Party Themed Box: Specialty dog biscuits, elegant tea sets and decor, and category-first dog teas like the Mintipoo, Chamomutt, Earl Greyhound, Beagle Berry, and Rosie Retriever.

Specialty dog biscuits, elegant tea sets and decor, and category-first dog teas like the Mintipoo, Chamomutt, Earl Greyhound, Beagle Berry, and Rosie Retriever. June's Fourth of July Themed Box: Patriotic star cookies and pup-popsicles along with picnic accessories and a calming shampoo, perfect for a post-picnic rinse.

Patriotic star cookies and pup-popsicles along with picnic accessories and a calming shampoo, perfect for a post-picnic rinse. July's Work Out Themed Box: Pawtein bars and electrolytes accompanied by matching walking sets, custom charms, a treat dispenser pouch, post-work-out perfume, and toys to reward you – and your pup's – hard work.

Stemming from pre-launch orders, Genius Dog's March Movie Night Party Box sold out within just a few weeks, serving as a testament to the brand's elevated approach to dog lifestyle.

"Our mission is to redefine what dog ownership looks like today," added Vazin. "People are busier than ever, but they still want meaningful time with their dogs. We're building a more elevated, experience-driven approach. One that brings dogs into the moments people already love and creates a deeper connection along the way."

Tailored for modern dog parents, Genius Dog is available as a monthly subscription, where customers can receive curated boxes around unique themes, or gift the experience to a loved one. Subscriptions begin at $59/month, with multiple tiers – Clever, Smart, and Genius – available.

To learn more about Genius Dog and sign up, visit geniusdog.com. You can also follow the brand on Instagram, @GeniusDogCo and LinkedIn, @GeniusDog.

ABOUT GENIUS DOG

Genius Dog is a premium dog lifestyle brand , designed for dogs and their humans who live intentionally, stylishly, and with personality. The brand offers thoughtfully curated, premium, limited-edition monthly experiences that celebrate dogs as full members of the family, all through human-inspired treats, luxuriously designed products, and a gamified journey of progress, pride, and personality. Blending sophistication, storytelling, and playfulness, Genius Dog is redefining modern dog culture as it continues to own the humanization movement for pets. For more information, visit www.geniusdog.com and follow along on Instagram, @GeniusDogCo and LinkedIn, @GeniusDog.

SOURCE Genius Dog