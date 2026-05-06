Genova Premium Tuna Launches Mediterranean Tuna Bowls, New High-Protein Go-To

Experience tuna the Mediterranean way with Genova's newest on-the-go product, available in two ready-to-eat varieties: Lentil & Grain and Bean Salad

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genova Premium Tuna is excited to debut Mediterranean Tuna Bowls, a new line of high-protein, on-the-go bowls, designed for convenient, nutritious snacking or as part of a quick, satisfying meal. Each bowl features over 20 grams of protein per serving and combines Genova's premium wild caught tuna with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients.

Genova Premium Tuna Mediterranean Bean Salad Bowl Genova Premium Tuna Mediterranean Lentil & Grain Salad Bowl

Perfect for celebrating Mediterranean Diet Month (May), Genova Mediterranean Tuna Bowls were crafted to prioritize healthy, whole foods to fuel your every day, inclusive of seasonal vegetables, whole grains, beans, and legumes. The Mediterranean diet encourages consumers to focus on whole, plant-based foods, healthy fats like olive oil and fish, and promotes improved energy, digestion, and heart health.*

Flavor Varieties and Key Nutrition Facts

Available in two flavor options, Lentil & Grain and Bean Salad, each bowl is packed with MSC certified tuna and contains healthy fats and fiber, offering a convenient way to enjoy Mediterranean-inspired varieties during busy days.

Premium Tuna Mediterranean Lentil & Grain Salad Bowl: Pairing Genova's premium wild caught tuna with tender lentils, wholesome grains, and vibrant vegetables for a nourishing bowl layered with rich Mediterranean flavor. Packed with 25 grams of protein and ingredients you can feel good about, it's a simple, flavorful blend of bold, timeless ingredients.

Pairing Genova's premium wild caught tuna with tender lentils, wholesome grains, and vibrant vegetables for a nourishing bowl layered with rich Mediterranean flavor. Packed with 25 grams of protein and ingredients you can feel good about, it's a simple, flavorful blend of bold, timeless ingredients. Premium Tuna Mediterranean Bean Salad Bowl: Hearty beans, savory vegetables, and our premium wild caught tuna come together with bright Mediterranean flavor for a satisfying meal rooted in Old World tradition. With 24 grams of protein and simple, high-quality ingredients, it's a delicious way to bring a little escape to your day.

How Genova Mediterranean Tuna Bowls Fit into Everyday Life

Genova Mediterranean Tuna Bowls are designed for consumers who want:

High-protein: Over 20 grams of protein per serving in a portable bowl.

Over 20 grams of protein per serving in a portable bowl. Mediterranean Diet-inspired ingredients : Whole grains, beans, legumes, vegetables, healthy fats, and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Whole grains, beans, legumes, vegetables, healthy fats, and Omega-3 fatty acids. On-the-go convenience: No cooking required; ideal for work lunches, on-the-go snacking, or quick dinners.

No cooking required; ideal for work lunches, on-the-go snacking, or quick dinners. Better-for-you snacking: A nourishing alternative to traditional snack foods and a simple way to add more seafood to the diet. Genova's Mediterranean Tuna Bowls are also perfectly portioned and feature protein and fiber, making them great for GLP-1 lifestyles.

Where to Buy Genova Mediterranean Tuna Bowls

Visit genovaseafood.com/where-to-buy/ to find a Genova Mediterranean Tuna Bowls retailer near you.

About Genova

The exquisite taste of Genova premium tuna is central to countless inspired dishes thanks to its distinct flavor and perfect texture. Discover Genova's rich and savory Yellowfin or Albacore varieties in pure olive oil or water for a mouthwatering taste of Mediterranean flavor that opens up a world of possibilities in your kitchen. For information about Genova, including recipes, serving suggestions, and retail locations, go to www.genovaseafood.com. You can also find Genova on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

Media Contact

Jessica Petty

HUNTER

Email: [email protected]

*Cleveland Clinic. (2024). Mediterranean Diet. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/16037-mediterranean-diet

SOURCE Genova Premium Seafood