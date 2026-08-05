GenScript and Tamarind Bio Partner to Connect AI Molecular Design with Rapid Lab Validation

Collaboration combines Tamarind Bio's AI-powered molecular design platform with GenScript's wet-lab capabilities to help researchers move from digital concepts to experimental proof

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence can now generate thousands of potential drug molecules in the time it once took to design one, dramatically expanding what scientists can imagine. Yet deciding which designs merit further investment still depends on experimental proof.

Together, GenScript Biotech Corporation and Tamarind Bio are creating a connected validation engine for AI-enabled discovery, giving scientists a more direct path from AI-generated designs to lab-generated evidence.

To help address that gap, GenScript Biotech Corporation and Tamarind Bio today announced a strategic partnership connecting Tamarind Bio's AI-powered molecular design platform with GenScript's wet-lab validation capabilities. Together, the companies are creating a connected validation engine for AI-enabled discovery, giving scientists a more direct path from AI-generated designs to lab-generated evidence.

Through this collaboration, researchers using Tamarind Bio's platform can submit AI-generated sequences and access GenScript's end-to-end wet-lab services, including synthesis, expression, and testing. By reducing manual handoffs between design and validation, the workflow enables teams to generate biological data faster and prioritize promising candidates more efficiently.

Addressing a Critical Discovery Bottleneck

As AI increases the volume and diversity of molecular designs entering research pipelines, lab capacity and validation have become critical constraints. GenScript's wet-lab infrastructure helps researchers move from digital sequences to model-ready experimental data in as little as four days. With over two decades of biologics expertise, GenScript has built one of the industry's most advanced validation engines for AI-enabled discovery, helping teams evaluate more candidates and build richer datasets to support downstream discovery decisions.

"AI is opening doors the industry could only imagine a few years ago," said Ray Chen, President of GenScript Life Science Group. "But biology still determines what moves forward. By connecting AI-powered design to experimental proof, this partnership is helping lay the groundwork for the next generation of scientific innovation."

Expanding Access to Molecular Design

Tamarind Bio's no-code platform empowers biologics and small molecule researchers with access to more than 300 computational biology models. The platform enables researchers to rapidly test and evaluate AI applications in drug discovery, then scale and execute them for full computational design campaigns.

The integration with GenScript extends that capability into the lab, enabling researchers to seamlessly validate promising molecular designs through a single connected workflow.

"Tamarind was built to make advanced molecular design accessible to every scientist," said Deniz Kavi, CEO and Co-Founder of Tamarind Bio. "Partnering with GenScript bridges the gap between digital design and physical experimentation, empowering scientists to turn promising candidates into actionable lab results faster than ever."

Connecting Design to Decision

The partnership reflects a broader shift across the discovery ecosystem: as AI expands what researchers can generate, fast and reliable experimental validation is becoming more important. By connecting AI-powered design with wet-lab validation earlier in discovery, GenScript and Tamarind Bio are enabling researchers to make faster, better-informed decisions about which programs to advance.

Earlier validation of promising molecular designs could help accelerate progress across applications ranging from therapeutics and cell and gene therapy to industrial biotechnology.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. As a cornerstone of the global life science ecosystem, GenScript actively collaborates with a diverse network of partners—from academic institutions to industry leaders—to co-create cutting-edge solutions that redefine service excellence. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript has become a trusted global partner with a team of 6,100+ employees, supporting over 200,000 customers across 100+ countries and regions, including the world's Top 20 pharma companies. For more information: www.genscript.com.

About Tamarind Bio

Tamarind Bio, founded in 2023 in San Francisco, is a unified interface to 300+ molecular AI/ML tools for drug discovery. Tamarind provides scientists with a no-code web interface, AI agent or API to access leading molecular design workflows, including protein structure prediction, de novo design, and simulation. Tamarind is deployed in the majority of the top 20 pharma, and is used by tens of thousands of scientists across industry and academia. For more information, visit www.tamarind.bio.

Contacts:

Kate Grusich, GenScript Biotech Corporation

[email protected]

Ira Wight, Tamarind Bio

[email protected]