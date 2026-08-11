Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Genuine Parts Company

Aug 11, 2026, 16:30 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and six and one quarter cents ($1.0625) per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on October 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2026.

About Genuine Parts Company

Established in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions. Our Automotive Parts Group operates across North America, Europe and Australasia, while our Industrial Parts Group serves customers across North America and Australasia. We keep the world moving with a vast network of over 10,800 locations spanning 17 countries supported by more than 65,000 teammates. Learn more at genpt.com.

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Reaffirms 2026 Outlook for Adjusted EPS of $7.50 to $8.00

Genuine Parts Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Reaffirms 2026 Outlook for Adjusted EPS of $7.50 to $8.00

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions,...
Genuine Parts Company to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on July 21, 2026

Genuine Parts Company to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on July 21, 2026

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, plans...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics