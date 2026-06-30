Geonexus to Preview Geonexus Integration Cloud at Esri User Conference 2026

New cloud-native geospatial integration platform expands trusted GIS and enterprise system integration for utilities and asset-intensive organizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geonexus, a leading provider of geospatial and enterprise integration solutions, today announced it will preview Geonexus Integration Cloud (GIC) at the Esri User Conference 2026 in San Diego, July 13 through July 17.

GIC is a cloud-native geospatial integration platform and the next evolution of the Geonexus platform strategy, being built to help organizations connect GIS with the enterprise systems that support utility operations, asset management, customer service, work management, and field operations. At Esri UC, attendees will see early demonstrations of the platform foundation, including visual integration design, flow orchestration, and event processing between ArcGIS and IBM Maximo.

For more than 16 years, Geonexus has helped utilities, infrastructure providers, and other asset-intensive organizations keep GIS and enterprise systems aligned through the Geonexus Integration Platform (GIP). GIP is used by organizations across North America and international markets to synchronize critical business data between GIS and enterprise systems, including ArcGIS and enterprise applications such as SAP, IBM Maximo, Oracle Utilities, Hitachi Ellipse, Hitachi Asset Suite, and Hexagon EAM, with additional CIS, OMS, and ADMS systems supported through REST APIs.

"GIC represents an evolution of the Geonexus platform strategy. Our customers and partners have told us they want greater flexibility, cloud-native deployment options, visual integration design, extensibility, and modern integration patterns. We are building GIC to deliver those capabilities while preserving the trust, reliability, and operational alignment our customers already depend on," said Skip Heise, Founder and CEO of Geonexus.

Unlike general-purpose integration platforms, GIC is being built specifically for geospatial and operational systems. As data moves between GIS and enterprise applications, GIC can use GIS-based spatial context to enrich records before they reach the target system. For example, an asset such as a transformer or hydrant can carry the service territory, operating district, pressure zone, circuit, or regulatory area associated with its location. This spatially aware integration is the foundation of what Geonexus defines as a geospatial integration platform as a service, or geospatial iPaaS: an integration platform purpose-built to connect GIS and enterprise systems while preserving the operational meaning of location. Geonexus believes GIS and enterprise systems should reflect one operational truth.

As the platform matures, the GIC roadmap includes expanded connector support, APIs, AI-assisted capabilities, monitoring, observability, data quality reporting, and an extensibility framework for customers and partners building advanced integration solutions.

"GIC is being engineered as a modern, cloud-native integration platform purpose-built for geospatial and enterprise systems. The initial preview demonstrates the foundation our engineering team has built for visual integration design, orchestration, event processing, and extensibility. Our objective is to give customers and partners a platform that reduces integration complexity and can continue to expand as their needs evolve," said Sameera Perera, VP of Engineering at Geonexus.

"With GIC, we are creating a foundation that will help organizations connect, trust, and act on information across GIS and enterprise systems. Our goal is to make operational alignment easier to achieve and easier to maintain as technology environments continue to evolve," said Wendy Jacobs, VP of Product Management at Geonexus.

GIP remains a strategic, fully supported part of the Geonexus platform. Customers can continue to rely on GIP for proven integration capabilities while evaluating GIC as new capabilities mature and align with their business priorities. They remain in control of their modernization journey and can adopt GIC where and when they see value, based on their own priorities and timelines.

See GIC at Esri UC 2026

Geonexus will showcase an early preview of GIC in the Esri User Conference exhibit hall, open July 14 through July 16. Attendees are invited to visit Geonexus at Booth #514 to learn more about the company's vision for geospatial and enterprise integration and see early demonstrations of GIC capabilities.

To reserve a private demonstration of GIC during Esri UC or schedule a virtual briefing, visit:

https://geo-nexus.com/esri-user-conference-2026/

About Geonexus

For more than 16 years, Geonexus has delivered trusted integration solutions that connect GIS and enterprise systems for utilities, transportation, pipeline, facilities, and government organizations. By reducing custom development and improving data accuracy, consistency, and transparency, Geonexus helps organizations operate more efficiently and make better operational decisions.

For more information, visit www.geo-nexus.com.

SOURCE Geonexus