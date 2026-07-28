Georgia Residents Still Have Approximately $3.3 Billion in Unclaimed Money Despite New Recovery Law

Reclaim.org helps Georgians understand new legislation and reclaim money that still requires action

ATLANTA, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia residents are still owed approximately $3.3 billion in unclaimed money despite a new state law designed to simplify the recovery process for some claimants. Reclaim.org is helping residents understand what the new legislation means, determine whether they may have money waiting to be claimed, and navigate the recovery process.

Reclaim.org helps Georgians understand new legislation and reclaim money that still requires action

Georgia is currently holding approximately $3.3 billion in unclaimed money, which can include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance proceeds, security deposits, refunds, securities and other financial assets that have been turned over to the state after remaining inactive or when the owner could not be located. Senate Bill 403, sponsored by Rep. Matt Reeves and Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick and signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on May 5, 2026, allows the Georgia Department of Revenue to automatically issue payments for eligible claims under $500. Claims of $500 or more still require residents to file to reclaim their funds, while the legislation also simplifies certain inheritance claims by allowing qualifying heirs to use an affidavit rather than obtaining a probate court order.

"SB 403 is an important step toward helping more Georgians reclaim money that's rightfully theirs," said Ricky Maldonado, Co-founder and CEO of Reclaim.org. "But many people still don't realize they're owed money, or they assume it sounds too good to be true. Our goal is to help people understand the process, avoid common misconceptions, and reclaim what belongs to them."

Although the new law streamlines smaller claims, billions of dollars remain unclaimed across Georgia, and reclaiming larger amounts still requires residents to take action. Many people are unaware they have unclaimed money, while others ignore notices because they assume the process will be too complicated.

When Charlie Lord, a Barrow County, Georgia, resident, learned he had approximately $65,000 in unclaimed money waiting to be claimed, he initially assumed it was too good to be true.

"When I first got the call, it sounded too good to be true," said Charlie. "But the team answered every question I had and walked me through the process from start to finish. When the check finally arrived, I couldn't believe it. I'm incredibly grateful they reached out."

Reclaim.org provides educational resources and personalized guidance to help individuals understand the claims process, prepare documentation, and reclaim eligible funds held by state agencies.

Georgia by the Numbers

Approximately $3.3 billion in unclaimed money is currently held by the State of Georgia.

in unclaimed money is currently held by the State of Georgia. Senate Bill 403 allows eligible claims under $500 to be returned automatically.

to be returned automatically. Claims of $500 or more still require residents to file a claim.

still require residents to file a claim. Qualifying heirs may now use a simplified affidavit process for eligible inheritance claims.

Georgia returned approximately $39 million in unclaimed money during its most recent reporting period.

Residents who have lived or worked in Georgia—or who believe they may have money waiting to be claimed—can learn more about the recovery process and determine whether they may have eligible funds by visiting www.reclaim.org.

Residents who have received a notice regarding unclaimed money or believe they may have money waiting to be claimed are encouraged to visit www.reclaim.org to learn more about the recovery process and determine whether they may be eligible.

About Reclaim.org

Reclaim.org is a nationwide resource that helps individuals reclaim unclaimed financial assets held by state agencies across the United States. The organization has helped thousands of people reclaim millions of dollars in unclaimed money by assisting users with identifying potential claims, preparing documentation, and navigating the claim process through its secure online platform.

For more information, visit www.reclaim.org.

Media Contact:

Ricky Maldonado

+1 (678) 551-0236

[email protected]

SOURCE Reclaim.org