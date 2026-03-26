MONTREAL, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerard McMann, a Montreal-headquartered financial services provider, today announced the expansion of its integrated trading and investment platform, offering enhanced AI-driven tools designed to help both new and experienced investors navigate today's volatile markets.

Cover Image Caption: Gerard McMann Expands AI-Powered Tools for Canadian and International Investors

With headquarters at 150 Sainte-Catherine Street West in Montreal, Gerard McMann has built a reputation for delivering fast, secure, and user-friendly trading solutions. The platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with traditional trading features, allowing users to execute trades quickly and precisely while maintaining robust risk management controls.

Key features of the Gerard McMann platform include access to over 90 order types, real-time trade confirmations, portfolio analysis tools, and integration with more than 200 research providers. The system supports multiple account types, including tax-advantaged RSP and IRA options popular among Canadian investors. Clients can trade across stocks, cryptocurrencies, futures, and other assets from desktop, web, or mobile devices.

"Markets move quickly, and investors need tools that keep pace," said Lucia Hughes, PR Manager for Gerard McMann. "Our goal has always been to combine cutting-edge technology with straightforward education and support so clients can make informed decisions with confidence."

The platform currently serves more than 15,000 active traders and reports a 98% client satisfaction rate based on internal surveys. Users range from business owners and accountants to school administrators and retired professionals who value the combination of speed, security, and educational resources.

Gerard McMann emphasizes transparency and security, operating with significant equity capital and maintaining SIPC protection along with additional coverage for client accounts. The company continues to focus on building a strong community of traders through educational content, market insights, and responsive customer support.

For more information or to open an account, users can visit www.gerardmcmann.com

About Gerard McMann

Gerard McMann is a Montreal-based provider of trading and investment solutions. The company develops technology-driven platforms that combine artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and traditional brokerage services to support investors worldwide. With a strong focus on security, education, and client success, Gerard McMann aims to make sophisticated trading accessible to a broad range of individuals and professionals.

Contact

Lucia Hughes

[email protected]

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SOURCE Gerard McMann