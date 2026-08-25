Germany Gets Reasons for Optimism on Economy

Better-than-expected growth figures and rising business confidence suggest that Europe's largest economy is on the upswing.

BERLIN , Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- German GDP growth slightly exceeded expectations in Q2 2026, compared to the previous quarter, coming in at 0.3% instead of the anticipated 0.2%. That's according to figures just published by the country's Federal Statistical Office. Year-on-year growth was one percent.

While not huge, Germany's overperformance is the latest indication that it is starting to emerge from the economic stagnation brought on, to a large extent, by geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The country's leading index of business mood, the Ifo Institute's Geschäftsklimaindex, has also risen for the fourth month in a row, reaching 88.8 points, compared to 86.7 in July. The manufacturing, service, trade and construction sectors are all viewing the future with increased optimism, the index found.

"The latest Ifo data suggests that sentiment in the German economy continues to improve," says Germany Trade & Invest expert Thomas Bozoyan. "The better business climate and rising expectations are consistent with the latest growth figures for the German economy."

"This sends a positive signal to international businesses interested in expanding abroad. The German market is stabilizing, and business confidence is returning. At the same time, Germany's appeal as a major business investment destination in Europe is being further strengthened."

Germany Trade & Invest is the German government agency for international business promotion and is owned by the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy. It helps international companies do business in Germany and German companies do business abroad.

Contact:

Jefferson Chase, Senior Communications Manager, Germany Trade & Invest, Friedrichstrasse 60, 10115 Berlin, Germany.

[email protected]

+49 30 200099170

SOURCE Germany Trade & Invest