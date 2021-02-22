Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Industry: Market Size and Forecasts 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Spend Analysis by Digital / e-Gift Card, Retail and Corporate Consumers, Top Retailers, Distribution Channel, Occasions, and Demographics 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card industry in Germany is expected to grow by 10.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 10493.8 million in 2021. Despite near-term challenges in 2021, the medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Germany remains strong. The gift card industry in Germany is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 9465.6 million in 2020 to reach US$ 15119.7 million by 2025.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Germany. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.



Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market: Detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories and retail sectors.

Gift cards: In-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer, gifting occasion, digital gift card and market share by retail sectors.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: Detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in three categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute and by corporate consumer segments.

Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion. The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Open loop and closed loop: Market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to gift card dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Germany .

. Distribution channel analysis: Market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Germany Total Gift Spend Analyzer

1.1 Total Spend on Gift by Value - Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

1.2 Total Spend on Gift by Volume - Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

1.3 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment, 2016-2025

1.4 Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Analysis by Product Category

1.5 Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Product Category

1.6 Total Gift Spend Market Size and Forecast Trend Analysis by Retail Sector

1.7 Total Gift Spend Market Share Analysis by Retail Sector



2 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



3 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Spend Analyzer



4 Germany Gift Card Spend Analyzer



5 Germany Digital Gift Card Spend Analyzer



6 Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by City Type



7 Germany Gift Card Spend Share by Demographics and Purchase Behaviour



8 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



9 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



10 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



11 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analyzer



12 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute



13 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Occasion



14 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size



15 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Company Size X Functional Attribute



16 Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by Distribution Channel



17 Germany Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



18 Germany Retail Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



19 Germany Corporate Consumer Gift Card Spend Analysis by Retail Sector



20 Germany Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers



Companies Mentioned:

Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Aldi Group

Rewe Group

Amazon.com Inc

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

Tengelmann Group, The

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xqfin

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

