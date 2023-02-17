Gesture recognition solution market size to grow by USD 36.01493 billion; Driven by the rising implementation of HMI technologies in the automotive industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global gesture recognition solution market size is estimated to grow by USD 36014.93 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.13% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 5,576.01 million. APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2023-2027

Gesture recognition solution market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Gesture recognition solution market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Gesture recognition solution market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (touch-based and touchless), application (gaming consoles, smartphones, automobiles, and PCs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the touch-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Smartphone OEMs are trying to integrate advanced technologies into their devices to enhance the consumer experience. This is increasing the use of touch-based gesture recognition features in smartphones, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global gesture recognition solution market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global gesture recognition solution market.

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for smartphones. In addition, the region is home to leading electronic device manufacturers such as Sony, SAMSUNG, and Lenovo, which is fostering the growth of the gesture recognition solution market in APAC.

Gesture recognition solution market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the rising implementation of HMI technologies in the automotive industry.

The rising popularity of connected and autonomous vehicles is increasing the penetration of HMI technologies in the automobile industry.

Automakers are adopting HMI technologies to reduce distraction while driving and also to enhance convenience in performing multiple operations in a single infotainment system.

Many luxury vehicle manufacturers offer innovative technologies for controlling in-car infotainment systems as product differentiators.

All these factors are increasing the penetration of gesture control technologies, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition is a key trend in the market.

Conventional 3D cameras used in laptops and smartphones consume more power, which results in faster battery discharge.

To overcome such challenges, ToF cameras are being introduced in smartphones.

ToF cameras use laser sources for depth sensing. Hence, they consume less power than other types of 3D cameras.

The growing need for more accurate gesture control and the introduction of facial recognition features in electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones will further increase the use of ToF cameras during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The limited accuracy in recognizing motion gestures is one of the major challenges in the market.

One of the prevailing drawbacks of gesture recognition technology is its limited accuracy in capturing gestures.

The lack of accuracy can happen due to computational issues that occur due to poor lighting conditions.

Poor lighting conditions cause difficulty in distinguishing between the foreground and background features, resulting in the inaccurate detection of hand and other body movements.

The lack of accuracy in recognizing motion gestures is limiting the adoption of gesture recognition technology among end-users, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this gesture recognition solution market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the gesture recognition solution market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the gesture recognition solution market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the gesture recognition solution market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of gesture recognition solution market vendors

Gesture Recognition Solution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.13% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36014.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.48 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Cipia Vision Ltd., Elliptic Laboratories AS, ESPROS Photonics Corp., GestureTek technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., IrisGuard Ltd., Jabil Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., OMRON Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Ultraleap Ltd., and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

