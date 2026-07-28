Get a Second Opinion Launches America's First Pre‑Prescription Intelligence Platform

DANVILLE, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get a Second Opinion today announced the nationwide debut of Pre‑Prescription Intelligence, a real‑time medication decision system that gives every patient clear visibility into efficacy, safety, interactions, and cost before a prescription is written. The platform delivers personalized guidance without requiring any personally identifiable information (PII), making it the first national‑scale medication intelligence system built for full anonymity. Free accounts are available at https://www.getasecondopinion.ai/

A New Standard for Pre‑Prescription Transparency

For the first time, Americans can understand their full medication regimen before treatment begins. Each personalized Second Opinion report ranks available options, translates FDA Drug Label content into plain English, highlights risks and contraindications, and provides clear next‑step guidance based on a patient's unique non‑PII profile.

The public can also explore helpful articles covering more than 31,000 conditions and 14,000 medications, all freely accessible, no account required. With a free anonymous profile, individuals generate personalized Second Opinions in one click. Early results show strong impact: 97% of members find improved medication plans, and 93% discover lower-cost alternatives on their first use.

Cost and insurance visibility are built in. Patients see estimated monthly costs, coverage considerations, and plan‑specific factors to help avoid surprises and manage expenses.

"Patients deserve to be in control before they agree to treatment options - not after problems arise," said Joel Ferman, CEO of Get a Second Opinion. "Pre‑Prescription Intelligence gives the public real‑time visibility into efficacy, safety, interactions, and cost. It restores independence, clarity, and confidence by translating clinical evidence into simple guidance patients can actually use to make informed decisions."

Turning FDA Data Into Real‑Time Clinical Intelligence

Get a Second Opinion benchmarks every medication against FDA labeling and enhances it with additional clinical parameters, including data backed efficacy indicators, cautions, boxed warnings, contraindications, side‑effect profiles, market age, regulatory history, grouped generics and biosimilars, and interaction intelligence.

"Our breakthrough is converting massive, fragmented datasets into real‑time clinical intelligence," said Andrew Ossipov, CTO of Get a Second Opinion. "By unifying thousands of regulatory records into a single meta‑analysis and enriching them with real‑world clinical parameters, we've built a high‑performance medication intelligence engine that sets a new technical standard for how pharmaceutical information should be used to benefit the public."

Nationwide Medication Intelligence Infrastructure

Each medication is transformed into a comprehensive drug data card built from an average of 60 FDA records. Cards include enhanced clinical parameters, detailed side‑effect profiles, interaction indicators, and condition‑level comparisons across dozens of brands and alternatives. This creates the first nationwide system capable of analyzing a patient's entire regimen - interactions, contraindications, and cost - before a prescription is written.

Enterprise Access

A secure Enterprise API is available for hospitals, research institutions, insurers, and health systems seeking real‑time medication intelligence at scale. The API supports clinical workflows, research environments, and care‑team decision support within existing regulatory frameworks.

About Get a Second Opinion

Get a Second Opinion improves medication outcomes by translating clinical evidence into clear, personalized guidance. The platform combines automated literature review, FDA label analysis, and pharmacoeconomic insights to deliver fast, actionable second opinions. Get a Second Opinion is sponsored by Google as an Ecosystem Partner and is part of the NVIDIA Inception Program.

SOURCE Get A Second Opinion Inc.