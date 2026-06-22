Get Ready for Prime Day: OEDRO Announces Exclusive Deals for Vehicle Owners

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OEDRO is gearing up for Amazon Prime Day with exclusive limited-time deals on popular automotive upgrades for vehicle owners. From floor mats and running boards to tonneau covers, headlight assemblies, and other must-have accessories, OEDRO's Prime Day offers make it easier for drivers to enhance vehicle protection, functionality, and style at a better value.

Whether preparing for summer road trips, daily commutes, or off-road adventures, customers can explore OEDRO's featured deals and upgrade their vehicles with confidence during this special shopping event.

Amazon Prime Day Highlight &Special Offers

Amazon Prime Day will run from June 23–26, 2026, giving vehicle owners a limited-time opportunity to save on OEDRO's featured automotive upgrades. Visit OEDRO on Amazon during the event to explore exclusive Prime Day deals and upgrade your ride while offers last.

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ABOUT OEDRO

OEDRO is a leading supplier and manufacturer of premium aftermarket auto parts, specializing in upgrades for Jeep Wranglers, Ford F-Series trucks, Dodge Rams, and Chevy Silverados. Driven by U.S. automotive trends and a dedicated R&D team, OEDRO continuously develops high-quality accessories that enhance protection, comfort, safety, style, and performance for cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans.

SOURCE OEDRO