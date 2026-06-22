Get Ready for Prime Day: OEDRO Announces Exclusive Deals for Vehicle Owners
News provided byOEDRO
Jun 22, 2026, 07:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OEDRO is gearing up for Amazon Prime Day with exclusive limited-time deals on popular automotive upgrades for vehicle owners. From floor mats and running boards to tonneau covers, headlight assemblies, and other must-have accessories, OEDRO's Prime Day offers make it easier for drivers to enhance vehicle protection, functionality, and style at a better value.
Whether preparing for summer road trips, daily commutes, or off-road adventures, customers can explore OEDRO's featured deals and upgrade their vehicles with confidence during this special shopping event.
Amazon Prime Day Highlight &Special Offers
- Upgraded Floor Mats for Dodge Ram Crew Cab (19% OFF)
Now available for $94.47 (19%). Designed to fit 2012–2018 Ram 1500/2500/3500 Crew Cab and 2019–2024 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab models, these floor mats feature deep channels and raised edges for reliable all-weather coverage.
- Floor Mats Set Fit for 2017-2022 Honda CR-V (15% OFF)
Get this complete set for $118.99. This set includes front, rear, and cargo liners with a 3D-scanned fit and durable all-weather protection against spills, dirt, cracking, and deformation (hybrid models excluded).
- Triple Convex Running Boards for Ram Trucks (15% OFF)
On sale for $339.99. OEDRO's 85.7-inch triple convex running boards are designed to fit select 2009–2018 Ram 1500, 2010–2026 Ram 2500/3500, and 2019–2024 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab models, these running boards feature carbon steel construction, corrosion-resistant coating, and stable support of up to 550 lbs per side.
- Soft Tri-fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover for Toyota Tacoma (15% OFF)
Priced at $186.99 during Prime Day. Made from double-layer PVC, OEDRO's 5ft soft tri-fold tonneau cover provides UV protection, improved bed security, and a cleaner truck appearance.
- Headlight Assembly for 2005-2011 Toyota Tacoma (15% OFF)
At $78.78, refresh the 2005-2011 Tacoma's front-end look with OEDRO's Headlight Assembly. Featuring an amber reflector, clear lens, and black housing, it is designed to resist heat, vibration, dust, moisture, fogging, and corrosion for reliable all-weather performance.
Amazon Prime Day will run from June 23–26, 2026, giving vehicle owners a limited-time opportunity to save on OEDRO's featured automotive upgrades. Visit OEDRO on Amazon during the event to explore exclusive Prime Day deals and upgrade your ride while offers last.
Follow OEDRO for the latest updates with more exclusive offers.
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ABOUT OEDRO
OEDRO is a leading supplier and manufacturer of premium aftermarket auto parts, specializing in upgrades for Jeep Wranglers, Ford F-Series trucks, Dodge Rams, and Chevy Silverados. Driven by U.S. automotive trends and a dedicated R&D team, OEDRO continuously develops high-quality accessories that enhance protection, comfort, safety, style, and performance for cars, SUVs, trucks, and vans.
SOURCE OEDRO
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