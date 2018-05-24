''Get Stamped!" with the New Passport To Your National Parks® Collection

The Passport To Your National Parks® program has inspired millions of visitors to "get stamped" at the more than 400 National Park Service sites across the country. For many, collecting the ink cancellations with the park's name and date of visit has become an essential part of their national park experience. With the new Passport Collection, Eastern National hopes to inspire visitors to find new perspectives and deeper connections to the natural and cultural resources protected by America's national parks.

The Passport Collection features a durable leather cover—custom made for the Classic Edition Passport—along with an expander pack of extra pages and a stampable sticker set for park cancellations (for those who left their Passport at home!). Other items include commemorative pins, patches, hiking stick medallions, and apparel.

"The Passport program is about more than remembering what park you visited and when you were there," said Eastern National President and CEO Kevin Kissling. "It's about educating visitors on the endless diversity of our national parks. And it's about finding what makes each park special and worth preserving."

Visit the Passport Store on eParks.com to view the full Passport Collection.

About Eastern National

Eastern National, a not-for-profit cooperating association, promotes the public's understanding and support of America's national parks and other public trust partners by providing quality educational experiences, products, and services. Since 1947, Eastern National has donated over $149 million to the National Park Service in the form of direct and in-kind aid to parks that support vital educational and interpretive programs. Learn more at www.EasternNational.org.

