GEYOTO Debuts in America: Resilient Power Solutions for Camping Season, Home Backup, and Hurricane Preparedness

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEYOTO today announced the official commercial launch of its full product line on its official website, marking a significant milestone in its mission to accelerate the smart-energy world. As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, GEYOTO is delivering the resilient "Hardcore" power infrastructure needed for both everyday adventures and emergency preparedness.

GEYOTO:Go-to Energy

GEYOTO is addressing the urgent need for energy autonomy through its official sales launch. GEYOTO's "Go-to Energy" philosophy provides the high-performance, resilient foundation required to fuel a limitless and secure future for our customers.

"GEYOTO is more than a battery — we are the resilient bedrock of an interconnected future," the company stated. "In an increasingly unpredictable world, GEYOTO provides the certainty that your passion and your safety remain powered, no matter the conditions."

Power & Solar Solutions Engineered for Real-World Use:

The N-Series ( Portable Power Stations): Features magnetic charging modules and ultra-fast charging capabilities, with the N1000 model achieving an 80% charge in just 43 minutes.

The S-Series ( Portable Solar Panels):The S-Series foldable solar panels deliver up to 26% solar conversion efficiency and feature integrated Y-shaped carbon steel stands for stability on uneven terrain.

Smart Energy Management: Fully integrated with the GEYOTO App, allowing users to monitor SOC (State of Charge), control input/output power, and activate P-Boost modes remotely.

Uninterrupted Connectivity: The N1000 + S200 bundle provides a professional-grade energy hub for off-grid viewing of major events and outdoor entertainment, capable of powering high-demand electronics for extended periods.

Safety Without Compromise: Constructed with UL94 V1 fire-retardant materials and silicone-protected ports, GEYOTO units prioritize safety throughout the design.

To celebrate the launch, GEYOTO is offering limited-time promotional bundles on its official website https://bit.ly/GEYOTOshop , and GEYOTO Amazon store https://bit.ly/GEYOTOstore .

About GEYOTO

Founded by visionary AI and energy engineers, GEYOTO is the architect of "Go-to Energy" for a new intelligent world. We provide high-performance infrastructure required for a limitless, global future. Our mission is "Energy Everywhere. Connect Everything."

SOURCE GEYOTO