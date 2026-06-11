GiantLeap Capital Announces Strategic Investment in Standard Bots, America's Largest Manufacturer of AI-Native Industrial Robots

Investment supports one of the fastest-scaling U.S. robotics platforms as AI-native automation becomes critical to industrial productivity and national competitiveness

Invested in Standard Bots' $200 million Series C financing at a $1 billion valuation

GiantLeap Capital joins General Catalyst, Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Samsung Next, RoboStrategy (Nasdaq: BOT), and other existing institutional investors

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GiantLeap Capital today announced a strategic investment in Standard Bots, America's largest manufacturer of AI-native industrial robots, as part of the company's recently announced $200 million Series C financing.

The investment underscores GiantLeap's continued focus on backing category-defining companies operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure.

As global competition intensifies and industrial capacity becomes increasingly strategic, robotics is emerging as one of the most important technologies shaping economic productivity and national competitiveness. Standard Bots is helping lead this transition through AI-native robotic systems that can be taught through demonstration rather than traditional programming, dramatically expanding the range of manufacturing tasks that can be automated across aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, logistics, and industrial production.

Standard Bots has deployed robotic systems across hundreds of manufacturers nationwide, including customers such as Lockheed Martin, NASA, and the U.S. Army, demonstrating the growing role of AI-native automation in strengthening America's industrial base. The company is on pace to account for approximately 10% of new industrial robot deployments in the United States next year.

"We are entering a decade in which manufacturing output, industrial resilience, and national competitiveness will increasingly be determined by software, AI, and robotic density rather than labor arbitrage," said Samir Parikh, Founder and Managing Partner of GiantLeap Capital. "Standard Bots has built a differentiated AI-native robotics platform that can compress deployment cycles, improve unit economics, and learn continuously from real-world operating data. We believe the company can expand the productivity frontier for American industry while reinforcing the industrial base that underpins economic and national security. We are excited to partner with Evan and his team as they execute on an ambitious vision for the future of American manufacturing."

"Scaling intelligent automation in America requires more than great technology; it requires manufacturing depth, strategic relationships, and partners who understand how to build enduring companies," said Evan Beard, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Engineer of Standard Bots. "GiantLeap brings that perspective, along with deep experience across industrial technology, aerospace, and defense. We are excited to work with Samir and the GiantLeap team as we expand production, accelerate adoption across American industry, and build an enduring company that can help define the future of manufacturing."

The Series C financing is expected to support continued expansion of Standard Bots' domestic manufacturing footprint, increased production capacity, accelerated AI development, and broader deployment of robotics across American industry.

About GiantLeap Capital

GiantLeap Capital is a growth equity firm investing in tactical opportunities across private and public markets, partnering with exceptional founders building transformative technology companies. The firm takes a high-conviction, long-term approach to investing across sectors where technology and innovation have the potential to reshape industries and outcomes at scale.

www.giantleapcapital.com.

About Standard Bots

Standard Bots is America's largest manufacturer of AI-native industrial robots, helping manufacturers automate complex industrial workflows through robotic systems that learn through demonstration rather than traditional programming. Headquartered in Glen Cove, New York, Standard Bots designs and manufactures its robotic systems in the United States, advancing the adoption of intelligent automation across industries.

www.standardbots.com.

SOURCE GiantLeap Capital