Gibbons Legal Launches $25,000 Scholarship for 9 Local Students

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting a commitment to justice and community advocacy, Gibbons Legal Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers is launching a new initiative to support young voices in the Philadelphia region. High school seniors in Philadelphia and surrounding counties are invited to apply for the Gibbons Legal Community Scholarship, with applications open now through August 1, 2026, at https://gibbonslegal.com/community-scholarship/.

The scholarship program underscores Gibbons Legal's belief that everyone deserves an advocate. Mirroring the firm's dedication to its accident and injury clients, this initiative recognizes and empowers students who demonstrate courage in speaking up and standing up for what is right in their communities. No prior legal experience or plans for a law career are required; the program seeks to celebrate character and a commitment to justice.

Empowering Future Advocates

"We are incredibly proud to launch the Gibbons Legal Community Scholarship, an initiative that truly embodies our firm's core belief that everyone deserves someone in their corner; this program will award $25,000 annually to nine deserving high school seniors who exemplify the courage to speak up, stand up, and fight for what is right in their communities," said Gibbons Legal.

Each year, $25,000 will be awarded to nine local students: four recipients will receive $5,000 each, and five will receive $1,000 each. These funds are paid directly to the student's chosen college, university, or trade school. Beyond financial support, the scholarship invites applicants to reflect on their own experiences of advocacy through a short essay (500-750 words) detailing a time they championed someone in need. This process aims to acknowledge the leadership and character students have already shown.

Application Process and Key Dates

The Gibbons Legal Community Scholarship is open to high school seniors residing in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties. All essays must be entirely original; AI-generated submissions will be disqualified. While a letter of recommendation is optional, applicants under 18 must provide parent or guardian consent. Nine winners will be announced on September 1, 2026.

Through this scholarship, Gibbons Legal continues its legacy of community engagement, fostering the next generation of advocates who embody the principles of justice and support. Further details and application guidelines are available at https://gibbonslegal.com/community-scholarship/.

SOURCE Gibbons Legal Personal Injury and Accident Lawyers