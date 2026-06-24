GIBO Holdings Outlines Strategic Direction for AI-Native Content Production Through AIOS Framework

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Limited ("GIBO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GIBO), a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform, today outlined the strategic direction of its next-generation AI-native content production ecosystem through the introduction of AIOS, the Company's evolving platform architecture designed to support the full lifecycle of AI-generated narrative content.

The announcement provides investors and industry participants with a strategic overview of the framework that underpins GIBO's long-term vision for AI-driven content creation, management, distribution, analytics, and commercialization.

Introducing AIOS: An Operating System for the Short Drama Industry

As artificial intelligence continues to transform digital content production, GIBO believes the industry is moving beyond isolated AI tools toward integrated production ecosystems capable of supporting every stage of the content lifecycle.

To address this opportunity, GIBO is developing AIOS (Artificial Intelligence Operating System), a comprehensive platform architecture designed to provide the foundational infrastructure for AI-native storytelling and short-form entertainment.

AIOS is intended to integrate multiple layers of content creation, production management, audience analytics, distribution optimization, monetization infrastructure, intellectual property management, and creator collaboration into a unified ecosystem.

The Company believes such an approach may enable greater operational efficiency, faster content iteration, improved audience engagement, and more scalable digital content production.

GIBO WATCH: The First Layer of AIOS

Earlier in 2026, GIBO introduced GIBO WATCH, a framework developed to address one of the most significant challenges in AI-generated video production: maintaining continuity, contextual consistency, and quality control at scale.

GIBO WATCH introduced several foundational technologies, including:

Context-Retention Engine

Version Control & Collaboration System

Automated QA Engine

UGC Moderation Tools

Multi-Modal Workspaces Engine

These technologies are designed to help ensure consistency across AI-generated narrative content while improving production workflows and quality assurance processes.

The Company now views GIBO WATCH as a foundational component within the broader AIOS architecture and intends to continue expanding these capabilities as part of its long-term platform roadmap.

Strategic Direction: Building AI-Native Content Infrastructure

GIBO is positioning AIOS around what it describes as AI-native production — a model in which narrative content is generated computationally rather than relying primarily on traditional filming workflows.

Management believes short-form drama represents a compelling application for this model due to its high production volume, rapid content iteration cycles, and growing global audience demand.

Beyond content generation, the Company envisions AIOS as a digital infrastructure layer capable of supporting creators, studios, publishers, and distribution platforms throughout the entire content value chain. By lowering production barriers and enabling more efficient content creation and management processes, GIBO believes AIOS may contribute to the growth of a broader AI-driven content ecosystem.

What to Expect Next

GIBO intends to follow this announcement with a series of releases highlighting specific technologies, platform capabilities, and ecosystem developments being introduced under the AIOS framework.

These announcements are expected to include infrastructure modules supporting AI-assisted content creation, production management, audience intelligence, platform operations, and commercialization capabilities designed for the growing short drama industry.

The Company believes today's announcement provides the strategic context necessary for investors and stakeholders to better understand the significance of these future developments as GIBO continues to expand its AI-native content infrastructure.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.