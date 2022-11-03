Gift Card Market Size to Grow by USD 843.11 Billion From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gift Card Market share is set to increase by USD 843.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 9.99% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gift Card Market 2023-2027

Global Gift Card Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global gift card market as a part of the global personal products market within the global household and personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and the production of personal and beauty care products, including cosmetics and perfumes. The scope of the global personal products market also includes personalized gifts, sleep masks, sex toys, hair wigs and extensions, and polarized sunglasses markets. Technavio calculates the global household and personal products market size based on the combined revenue generated by manufacturers of these products.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Gift Card Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Gift Card Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!



Global Gift Card Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Gift Card Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Gift Card Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Gift Card Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global gift card market compared to other regions. 40% of market growth will originate from the region. The inherent push for gift cards and gifting initiatives in the organized retail sector, including e-retail, is driving market growth. The mature retail scenario in the region is also driving the gift card market in the region. The retail sector in North America is driven by the rise in consumer retail spending, improved e-commerce strategies, and relatively low inflation. In addition, the presence of numerous e-retail companies, such as Amazon.com, fuel the growth of the gift card market.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Gift Card Market as per type segmentation is categorized into E-gifts Cards and Physical Gift Cards.

Revenue Generating Segment - The gift cards market share growth by the e-gifts cards segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rise in digitalization across the global retail sector has resulted in the development of e-gift cards. E-gift cards have various advantages, such as enhanced versatility and flexibility.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Gift Card Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The growth of the e-commerce sector is driving the global gift card market growth.

E-commerce sales are increasing rapidly owing to factors such as high Internet and smartphone penetration and the increasing tech-savvy population.

E-commerce companies also use gift cards as marketing tools to acquire new customers.

Major trends influencing the growth of the market

The rise of open-loop gift cards is a trend in the market.

Customers prefer open-loop gift cards. These cards are linked to a payment card processor network such as MasterCard, Visa, or American Express.

The increase in the demand for open-loop gift cards will support the global gift card market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The use of gift cards may lead to additional monetary loss, which will challenge market growth.

For instance, some gift cards have an expiry date, which compels recipients to use them within specific durations. Some gift cards have hidden charges or fees and undisclosed terms and conditions. In addition, there is a risk of misplacing a card.

Hence, hidden charges and additional costs are likely to impact the growth of the global gift card market negatively during the forecast period.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gift Card Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gift card market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift card market vendors

Related Reports:

The gift cards market in Italy is projected to grow by USD 3.17 billion with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (physical gift cards and e-gift cards) and distribution channel (offline and online). The sports trading card market is projected to grow by USD 6.71 billion with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Gift Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 843.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Card USA Inc, Duracard LLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Fiserv Inc., FleetCor Technologies Inc., Givex Corp., Hennes & Mauritz AB, InComm, Jifiti.com Inc., Kindcard Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PineLabs Pvt. Ltd., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Square Inc., Tele Pak Inc, The Voucher Market Ltd., TransGate Solutions LLC, VRG Holdco Pty Ltd, and Yiftee Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on E-gifts cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on E-gifts cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on E-gifts cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Physical gift cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Physical gift cards - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 103: Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Card USA Inc

Inc Exhibit 106: Card USA Inc - Overview

Inc - Overview

Exhibit 107: Card USA Inc - Product / Service

Inc - Product / Service

Exhibit 108: Card USA Inc - Key offerings

11.5 Duracard LLC

Exhibit 109: Duracard LLC - Overview



Exhibit 110: Duracard LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Duracard LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 112: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 117: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 121: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Givex Corp.

Exhibit 125: Givex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Givex Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Givex Corp. - Key offerings

11.10 InComm

Exhibit 128: InComm - Overview



Exhibit 129: InComm - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: InComm - Key offerings

11.11 Jifiti.com Inc.

Exhibit 131: Jifiti.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Jifiti.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Jifiti.com Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Kindcard Inc.

Exhibit 134: Kindcard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Kindcard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Kindcard Inc. - Key offerings

11.13 PineLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: PineLabs Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: PineLabs Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: PineLabs Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.14 Plastek Card Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 140: Plastek Card Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Plastek Card Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Plastek Card Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

11.15 Square Inc.

Exhibit 143: Square Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Square Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Square Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Square Inc. - Segment focus

11.16 Tele Pak Inc

Exhibit 147: Tele Pak Inc - Overview



Exhibit 148: Tele Pak Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Tele Pak Inc - Key offerings

11.17 The Voucher Market Ltd.

Exhibit 150: The Voucher Market Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: The Voucher Market Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: The Voucher Market Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio