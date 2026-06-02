Giften Market Launches Lifecycle Gifting Programs to Help Organizations Scale Employee and Client Recognition

Edina, Minnesota-based corporate gifting company helps organizations build repeatable systems for employee and client recognition throughout the year.

EDINA, Minn., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giften Market today announced the launch of its Employee and Client Lifecycle Gifting Programs, a new approach to employee and client recognition that helps organizations build more consistent, scalable systems for appreciation, retention, and relationship-building throughout the year.

The new programs are designed to support key employee and client milestones including birthdays, work anniversaries, new baby celebrations, sympathy and bereavement, get well wishes, customer recovery, referral recognition, and client appreciation.

Giften Market helps organizations scale employee recognition, client appreciation, and milestone gifting programs.

While organizations have invested heavily in HR platforms, CRM systems, and marketing automation, employee and client recognition programs often remain manual, inconsistent, and difficult to scale. Giften Market's Lifecycle Gifting Programs were developed to help companies create repeatable systems around the moments that matter most.

The announcement comes as organizations continue to prioritize employee retention, customer loyalty, and personalized experiences. According to Gallup and Workhuman research, employees who feel well recognized are 45% less likely to have left their organization after two years. Yet only 34% of employees report having a recognition program at their organization, and just 13% rate those programs as excellent.

"Companies have software for nearly every business function, from payroll and recruiting to CRM and marketing automation," said Martha Krueger, Founder and CEO of Giften Market. "Yet recognition is often managed through spreadsheets, email requests, and last-minute scrambling. We believe appreciation deserves the same level of infrastructure as every other important business process."

Unlike traditional corporate gifting programs that focus primarily on year-end gifts, Lifecycle Gifting Programs help organizations recognize employees and clients at meaningful moments throughout the year.

Common use cases include employee birthdays, work anniversaries, new baby celebrations, customer recovery gifts, referral thank-you gifts, milestone recognition, and client retention initiatives. The programs are designed to support both employee engagement and customer relationship strategies, helping organizations strengthen retention, loyalty, and long-term relationships.

Giften Market combines curated gifts, branded gifting experiences, recipient-choice gifting, and in-house fulfillment into a single managed program that reduces administrative burden while delivering more personalized experiences.

A key component of the offering is Gift of Choice, which allows recipients to select their preferred gift from a curated collection. The approach addresses a growing challenge in corporate gifting. Industry research suggests that approximately 40% of corporate gifts go unused, unwanted, or discarded, creating waste for both organizations and recipients.

"The future of gifting isn't sending the same item to every employee or customer," said Krueger. "People want gifts that feel personal, useful, and relevant to their lives. Giving recipients a choice creates a better experience and helps reduce unnecessary waste."

Since launching in 2020, Giften Market has delivered more than 80,000 gifts nationwide and was recognized by The New York Times' Wirecutter as one of the best care package companies. The company sources products from more than 250 small businesses and independent makers across the United States and fulfills orders from its Edina, Minnesota facility, enabling fast turnaround times, quality control, and personalized gifting experiences.

As organizations continue investing in employee experience and customer retention, Giften Market expects lifecycle gifting programs to become an increasingly important part of recognition, engagement, and loyalty strategies.

About Giften Market

Giften Market is a corporate gifting and employee recognition company that helps organizations strengthen employee and client relationships through structured gifting programs and personalized gift experiences. The company supports key employee and client lifecycle moments including work anniversaries, birthdays, new baby celebrations, client appreciation, service recovery, sympathy, and milestone recognition. Since 2020, Giften Market has delivered more than 80,000 gifts nationwide and was recognized by The New York Times' Wirecutter as one of the best care package companies. The company sources products from more than 250 small businesses and independent makers across the United States and fulfills orders from its Edina, Minnesota facility. Its services include signature gift boxes, branded gifting, custom company storefronts, and Gift of Choice experiences that allow recipients to select their preferred gift.

SOURCE Giften Market