Gigaverse Social Community Rebrands to TapIn, Launching AI Platform Built for the 'Contribution Economy'

TapIn introduces a new model for live interaction—turning audiences into active participants and redefining how communities create value online

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The internet has long rewarded attention: views, clicks, and passive consumption. But as creators and communities seek more meaningful ways to connect, a new model is emerging; one built around participation.

Today, Gigaverse announced its rebrand to TapIn, a live-first community platform designed to transform audiences into active contributors. Powered by AI, TapIn enables real-time, many-to-many interaction, reshaping how people engage, build communities, and create value online.

TapIn Logo

The rebrand reflects a broader shift away from the traditional "attention economy," where success is measured by impressions, toward what TapIn calls the "contribution economy," where value is driven by participation.

"Most of the internet has been optimized for attention, but real value is created through participation," said Omer Luzzatti, CEO and Co-Founder of TapIn. "TapIn is built to change that, giving communities the tools to engage, contribute, and share in the value they create."

As digital platforms become increasingly fragmented and transactional, creators are moving toward owned communities, and users are seeking more interactive, meaningful experiences. TapIn addresses this shift with a platform designed to make participation seamless, visible, and scalable.

As part of its evolution, TapIn is expanding beyond a single-platform offering into a two-track ecosystem. In addition to its self-serve platform for creators, memberships, and growing communities, the company now provides enterprise-grade infrastructure and white-label solutions for brands, media companies, organizations, and large-scale communities seeking deeper customization, integrations, and ownership of the user experience.

At the core of TapIn is an AI-powered system that transforms live conversations from unstructured noise into organized, high-signal engagement. The platform groups similar questions in real time, surfaces the most valuable contributions, and helps hosts prioritize what matters most—enabling more dynamic and inclusive conversations at scale.

TapIn's updated product experience includes:

An immersive, interaction-first live interface designed for real-time engagement

A "Green Room" to prepare and structure sessions before going live

Real-time translation, enabling global participation across languages

AI-powered moderation, summarization, and content ranking

Integrated content distribution across platforms like Instagram and X

Built-in monetization tools, including ticketing, subscriptions, and commerce

A persistent community layer that transforms live conversations into lasting content and knowledge

Together, these features enable a wide range of use cases, from creators hosting recurring, monetizable sessions to brands and media companies launching customized community experiences to conferences extending engagement beyond the event itself.

The shift from Gigaverse to TapIn signals a move from abstraction to action. The new name reflects both a product and a behavior, an invitation to tap into conversations, communities, and moments as they happen.

More than a rebrand, TapIn represents a new layer of internet infrastructure, one designed not just to capture attention, but to elevate and reward meaningful participation. Visit tapin.io to sign up.

About TapIn

TapIn is a live-first community platform designed for the participation economy. It enables creators, communities, and brands to host real-time conversations, foster meaningful engagement, and unlock new monetization models. Powered by AI, TapIn structures conversations, surfaces high-signal contributions, and transforms live moments into lasting community value.

Contact: Madison Kleiman

Interdependence Public Relations

(201) 694-5116

[email protected]

SOURCE TapIn