Multi-agent AI solution unifies competitive intelligence, creative production, campaign setup, performance analysis, and optimization into one workflow; surpasses 6,000 accounts during soft launch

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGR, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence startup, has announced the global release of Playad Autopilot, a multi-agent AI solution built to help performance marketing teams reduce uncertainty, accelerate experimentation, and improve campaign outcomes.

GIGR Launches Playad Autopilot to Automate End-to-End Performance Marketing

The launch comes as global advertising spend is projected to exceed $1 trillion in 2026, while digital advertising becomes increasingly algorithmic, fragmented, and performance-driven. As marketers face more channels, creative formats, and faster testing cycles, the ability to experiment and learn quickly has become a core competitive advantage.

Playad, GIGR's AI-native performance marketing system, analyzes product information, target audiences, competitive context, creative history, and campaign performance data. With Playad, GIGR brings the full marketing experiment cycle into a single workflow: competitive analysis, hypothesis generation, creative production across image, video, UGC-style, interactive, and other channel-specific formats, launch-ready campaign setup, performance analysis, and next-step optimization.

Addressing Structural Inefficiencies in Digital Marketing

Performance marketing today remains highly fragmented. Large enterprises often operate across more than 100 marketing tools, while even lean teams rely on dozens of disconnected systems to research competitors, develop concepts, produce assets, launch campaigns, analyze results, and plan the next test. This fragmentation slows experimentation, increases operational cost, and makes it difficult for teams to build institutional memory around what actually works.

Playad Autopilot is designed to close this loop. Marketers input their goals, audience, brand context, and existing performance data. Playad's AI agents then analyze the information, identify new advertising hypotheses, generate creative variations, prepare campaign setup, and recommend next actions based on real-world performance.

The impact is already measurable. According to GIGR, one early customer reduced recurring marketing operations from approximately 20 to 40 hours per week to roughly one hour per week after adopting Playad, while campaign performance improved by approximately 1.5x over the same period.

Automated Creative Production and Learning

Playad enables marketers to produce a wide range of performance ad creatives, including UGC-style assets, images, videos, interactive ads, and other channel-specific formats, through an intuitive AI-assisted workflow. The system also helps adapt and export creatives according to the specifications of major advertising platforms, allowing teams to move from concept to launch more quickly.

Beyond creation, Playad Autopilot analyzes campaign results and recommends the next phase of improvement. As more campaigns are run, the system builds memory around brand context, prior experiments, creative decisions, audience responses, and performance outcomes.

Unlike standalone generative AI tools that produce individual images, videos, or copy in isolation, Playad is designed around the full performance marketing loop. Its multi-agent architecture divides work across specialized AI agents for research, ideation, creative production, campaign preparation, analysis, and optimization.

Market Traction and Vision

Playad Autopilot has shown early global traction, surpassing 6,000 accounts during its first month of soft launch. The product began as a proof of concept for AI-generated ad creatives, gained early traction in gaming, and has since expanded into an end-to-end workflow for performance marketing teams across mobile apps, gaming, commerce, fintech, and consumer services.

"The future of digital marketing will be determined by who can experiment, learn, and adapt the fastest through AI," said Jay Jaeyeon Cho, CEO of GIGR. "We believe performance marketers will use AI agents to move from manual execution to faster experimentation and better strategic decisions."

"Most performance marketing teams do not fail because they lack ideas," said Steve Nam Hyuk Chung, Co-Founder of GIGR. "They struggle because turning ideas into experiments, learning from results, and deciding what to test next is still fragmented and manual."

"Playad Autopilot is built on a multi-agent architecture where specialized agents work together across research, creative generation, campaign preparation, analysis, and optimization," said Jayden Hyunjae Park, Co-Founder of GIGR. "The goal is to build a system that continuously learns from each brand's context and performance history."

With this launch, GIGR will accelerate its expansion in the U.S. market, focusing on customer acquisition and partnerships with companies across mobile apps, gaming, commerce, fintech, and consumer services.

About GIGR

GIGR is an artificial intelligence startup founded in 2025 and headquartered in San Francisco. The company develops AI-native growth operating systems for performance marketing teams. Built by serial entrepreneurs, product builders, business operators, and engineers with experience across global technology, gaming, advertising, and consumer businesses, GIGR combines technical talent from Stanford, POSTECH, and Seoul National University with business expertise from Wharton and MIT Sloan. Through Playad, GIGR helps companies unify fragmented marketing workflows, reduce operational overhead, and run faster data-driven marketing experiments.

SOURCE GIGR