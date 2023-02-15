GigWing Solves the Challenges that Small Businesses Face When Trying to Find Workers or Customers

GigWing is a Tech Platform that Fuels Small Business Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of small businesses in the United States struggle to market their services to potential customers and find the required talent to help them grow. Go to your local shopping center - count how many "Now Hiring" signs you see walking from shop to shop. Those hiring signs will be up for weeks - if they come down at all!

Besides, inflation and job uncertainty amidst layoffs are pressuring people to search for new and flexible ways to earn supplemental income. That's where GigWing comes in!

GigWing helps businesses and individuals provide and seek short-term and long-term gigs. The platform matches users with income opportunities based on their services and location preferences, including remote work options.

There are numerous advantages for small businesses to use GigWing, but the greatest advantage is that GigWing is accessible to businesses that would not have representation otherwise. Next, its predictable pricing structure allows businesses to market their services as they get matched to potential clients. Unlike other platforms, users will not have to pay additional fees for communication with their match or any commission beyond the affordable fixed subscription rate. The return on investment for marketing on this platform can be exponential.

One key difference between GigWing and other platforms is that businesses don't have to choose one way to use the platform - they can hire and get hired simultaneously. Small businesses have free rein to post as they search for workers while also searching for leads that need their services. For example, a landscaping company can look for workers to mow grass while also offering their services to users inside the platform.

Founder Ai Nguyen said, "GigWing is creating an ecosystem where the whole local and online community can connect with each other for services. Whether you are a business offering window-washing or wedding planning, whether you are a babysitter or a violinist, you can create your gig search on GigWing and get matched to clients. You can also hire the right staff to manage and grow your small business whether a helper, a marketing consultant, or a tax advisor. The possibilities are endless with GigWing."

SOURCE GigWing