Gilbane Reports Record 2025 Performance and Advances End-to-End Solutions Across the Built Environment

Annual Report Highlights Integrated Platform, Innovation, and Impact Driving Greater Value for Clients and Communities

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilbane, a global leader in construction and real estate development, today released its 2025 Annual Impact Report highlighting record results and the next phase of its integrated platform designed to help clients move more efficiently from vision to delivery to long-term performance with greater certainty, accountability, and value.

The report details Gilbane's strategic alignment of real estate investment, development, full-service construction, asset management, property management, and facilities management. The platform offers clients a more powerful and seamless experience across the full project life cycle and the flexibility to partner at any stage. It also leverages Gilbane's capabilities, scale, and expertise to reduce complexity, strengthen accountability, and drive better outcomes.

"Our integrated platform brings the full strength of Gilbane together around one goal: creating more value for our clients," said Ed Broderick, CEO of Gilbane. "By bringing together our development, construction, and management expertise, we are better positioned to help clients navigate complexity, accelerate project delivery, and achieve measurable results. We are proud of the progress highlighted in this report and excited about the opportunities ahead to further enhance our impact through our projects."

Gilbane's strategy builds on its record performance and ability to deliver value at scale, with approximately $14 billion in construction backlog, and $12 billion in total development completed or underway. These strong results reinforce the company's position to support public and private sector clients as they navigate evolving market conditions and increasingly complex project demands.

Integrated Capabilities Delivering Project Excellence and Performance

Gilbane's integrated platform delivers end-to-end solutions across the project life cycle and enables clients to engage at any stage. Further, the integration allows clients to reduce risk, improve coordination, and create stronger outcomes through three connected capabilities:

Develop: Gilbane aligns capital, vision, and operations to create high-performing assets and dynamic communities.

Gilbane aligns capital, vision, and operations to create high-performing assets and dynamic communities. Build: Gilbane delivers complex projects with technical precision, advanced technologies, and disciplined execution that protect safety, quality, cost, and schedule.

Gilbane delivers complex projects with technical precision, advanced technologies, and disciplined execution that protect safety, quality, cost, and schedule. Manage: Gilbane supports operations, enhances asset performance, and helps clients sustain value over time.

Innovation, technology, and AI are key enablers of Gilbane's integrated platform. Gilbane is leveraging a broad innovation ecosystem and embedding AI into its DNA as an enterprise capability to support end-to-end client solutions. By combining deep operational expertise with modern tools, Gilbane is improving visibility, coordination, safety, quality, and decision-making across the project life cycle. These investments help teams plan earlier, deliver with greater consistency, and support stronger long-term performance for clients and communities.

Gilbane's work is grounded in its commitment to excellence, health and safety, disciplined execution, pragmatic innovation and AI, and sustainability, helping clients deliver projects that drive long-term performance and strengthen the communities they serve.

Highlights of Gilbane's industry leadership and diverse market sector expertise include:

Top builder of advanced manufacturing, science, and technology facilities with top five contractor rankings in electronic assembly, international food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals.

facilities with top five contractor rankings in electronic assembly, international food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Leader in housing development , with 26,500+ units completed or underway across various stages of development, construction, and rehabilitation in the multifamily, affordable, and mixed-income sectors, with nearly $7 billion in investment nationwide since 2020 alone.

, with 26,500+ units completed or underway across various stages of development, construction, and rehabilitation in the multifamily, affordable, and mixed-income sectors, with nearly $7 billion in investment nationwide since 2020 alone. Sustainability leader with high independent scores from leading global assessments, leveraging data and automation to accelerate impact.

"Our success starts with our people and is reinforced by the trust of our clients, partners, and communities. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to creating lasting impact through sustainable solutions, investing in our people and in the future workforce of our industry, and helping to build stronger, more resilient communities," said Broderick.

For more information, read the Gilbane 2025 Annual Impact Report here.

About Gilbane

Gilbane is the trusted leader in end-to-end solutions for the built environment, with integrated expertise across real estate investment, development, full-service construction, and property and facilities management.

Family-owned since 1870, Gilbane is one of the oldest and largest privately held real estate development and construction companies in the world. With more than 45 offices, and 4,000+ employees worldwide, Gilbane pairs global experience with deep community connections to empower clients to move from vision to long-term performance with confidence. Guided by values that put people first and prioritize innovation, Gilbane builds trust, strengthens communities, and is driven by a purpose to boldly shape the world.

Learn more at gilbaneco.com.

SOURCE Gilbane