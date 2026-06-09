GitProtect DevOps Report: AI & Compliance Incidents Reveal Growing Control Gap

AI-related incidents in DevOps increased by 43% in the second half of 2025, while compliance-related failures rose by 13% year-over-year, highlighting a dual challenge for organizations.

WARSAW, Poland, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The DevOps Threats Unwrapped Report, by GitProtect, incidents across major DevOps platforms rose by 21%, and total disruption time nearly doubled to 9,255 hours, up from 4,755 hours.

Modern software development is increasingly shaped by two parallel pressures: accelerating AI-driven disruption and growing compliance obligations. AI expands attack surfaces – leading to code vulnerabilities and supply chain abuse – while organizations struggle to keep pace with regulations.

AI in DevOps: Speed Without Governance

AI-driven coding tools saw rapid adoption in 2025. Major DevOps platforms, including GitHub, GitLab, and Atlassian, have integrated AI capabilities into workflows, with tools such as GitHub Copilot, GitLab Duo, and Rovo widely adopted across development workflows.

However, this reliance has already translated into measurable operational impact. Research by GitProtect identified 68 AI-related incidents in 2025.

AI incidents rose by 43% in H2 vs H1, from 28 to 40, with a steady quarterly pattern: 10 in Q1, 18 in Q2, and 20 in both Q3 and Q4.

These figures highlight a growing challenge: without strong governance, AI tools can become a potential liability. As adoption continues to expand, incident volumes are likely to rise further.

Compliance Lagging Behind Infrastructure Complexity

According to the Enforcement Tracker, compliance-related incidents increased by 13% year-over-year in 2025, rising from 297 in 2024 to 335 in 2025, reflecting ongoing data privacy challenges.

GDPR-compliance gaps remain concentrated in specific sectors. Based on cumulative data analyzed in January 2026, the highest number of recorded incidents has been observed in industry and commerce (560 cases), followed by media, telecommunications, and broadcasting (352 cases), as well as individuals and private organizations (327 incidents).

Weak governance and inconsistent data handling remain drivers of compliance risk, amplified by increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

The Governance Gap

Both AI-related operational risks and compliance failures share a common root cause: a widening governance gap. Organizations are adopting automation and development tools faster than they can implement oversight. This creates fragmented visibility across systems, inconsistent data practices, and unclear responsibility between internal teams and external providers.

To download the full report, visit GitProtect.io.

GitProtect.io is an automated and manageable backup and recovery solution for all Jira, Bitbucket, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and more DevOps stack data.

SOURCE GitProtect