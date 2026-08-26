Giving Tree Surrogacy Launches Family Forward Guarantee™, a Fixed-Cost Surrogacy Program With a Published Match-Time Commitment and a Baby Guarantee via Agency Fee Refund

The new program offers a fixed cost of $180,000, a published 3–6 month surrogate match-time commitment, and a full agency fee refund if no baby results — in writing, before the journey begins.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Tree Surrogacy, a full-service surrogacy agency based in Irvine, California and named a Top Surrogacy Agency of 2024 by Healthcare Business Review, announced the launch of its Family Forward Guarantee™ Fixed Cost Surrogacy Program, a new offering built to give intended parents greater financial certainty, and a clear, published match-time expectation before they begin their surrogacy journey.

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Surrogacy costs can rise unexpectedly when medical setbacks – such as a failed embryo transfer or miscarriage – occur, often pushing costs beyond what intended parents planned. Many turn to savings, retirement funds, loans, or crowdfunding to cover the difference. Family Forward Guarantee™ program was designed to provide a singular fixed cost to remove that unpredictability.

The program includes a fixed fee of $180,000, a published average match time of 3–6 months, and unlimited embryo transfers and surrogate rematches. It also includes a Baby Guarantee: if a journey doesn't result in a baby, Giving Tree refunds its agency fee. Legal coordination and insurance are included, giving intended parents one predictable cost from the start.

For many intended parents, the combination of a fixed cost, a published match-time range, and a contractual guarantee is what most influences their choice of program — because it is rare to find a program that combines all three benefits together in the market.

"What sets the Family Forward Guarantee™ apart isn't one feature — it's the combination," Vivien Liu, Founder & CEO of Giving Tree Surrogacy said. "A fixed price alone doesn't tell you how long you'll wait. A guarantee alone doesn't tell you what you'll pay. We wanted the intended parents to have all three answers in one simple program."

The program was also designed to enhance the surrogate experience, providing additional perks beyond the standard benefits:

Medical coverage extends beyond pregnancy and delivery to cover surrogacy-related complications from IVF screening through clinic graduation.

Bedrest and lost-wage coverage up to $1,800 per week.

Life insurance of $750,000, protecting surrogates' families throughout the journey.

With a published match-time commitment of 3 to 6 months and a fixed program fee of $180,000, the Family Forward Guarantee™ gives intended parents a clear picture of cost and timeline before their journey begins. Paired with a Baby Guarantee — a refund of the agency fee if no baby is achieved — the program offers intended parents financial and timeline terms they can rely on in writing from the start.

Detailed information regarding application, timelines and process, and surrogate matching is available on the Giving Tree Surrogacy website.

About Giving Tree Surrogacy

Giving Tree Surrogacy, based in Irvine, California, is a leading surrogacy agency known for its compassionate and transparent approach, having helped over 1,000 families with a 98% success rate. The agency serves a diverse range of families, offering personalized matching, comprehensive journey support, and financial protection to help ensure every journey leads to a new beginning.

SOURCE Giving Tree Surrogacy