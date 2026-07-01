Givon Defense and Innoviz Partner to Advance Precision Localization Capabilities for Counter-UAS Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the "Company" or "Innoviz"), a leading supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms, today announced a collaboration with Givon Defense, the next-generation decentralized national security platform. The collaboration combines Givon Defense's expertise in counter-UAS systems with Innoviz's advanced LiDAR capabilities to explore new approaches for improving situational awareness and increasing the reliability of counter-drone operations in complex environments.

As part of its ongoing technology assessment activities, Givon Defense has been evaluating multiple sensing approaches to address one of the key challenges in modern drone defense: continuously determining the precise location of low-altitude aerial threats in real time. Initial testing highlighted the potential of Innoviz's existing LiDAR products to provide the highly accurate spatial information required to support faster and better-informed situational awareness to evolving aerial threats.

"Precision localization is a critical component in addressing the evolving challenges of counter-UAS systems," said Omer Keilaf, Founder & CEO of Innoviz. "Our LiDAR products are designed to deliver the high-resolution spatial data needed to accurately track low-altitude aerial threats in real time. We believe this collaboration with Givon Defense highlights the value of advanced sensing in strengthening situational awareness and enabling more effective responses in complex operational environments."

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

About Givon Defense

Givon Defense is a mission-first defense platform that transforms operational challenges into deployable solutions. The company identifies critical mission needs and accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies through strategic partnerships, system integration, and operational expertise.

For more information about Innoviz, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, including performance under various environmental and operational conditions, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to successfully formalize the collaboration or partnership or to enter into any definitive agreement, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the ability to advance collaborations or partnership into definitive development, integration, supply, or other commercial arrangements, the ability of Innoviz's products and integrations to meet applicable specifications and performance thresholds, the regulatory, licensing, and other requirements applicable to the defense and security markets and their potential impact on the timing and scope of Innoviz's activities in those markets, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The outcomes of the testing and technology assessment activities referenced herein are preliminary and may not be indicative of future results. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE Innoviz Technologies