Gladius Securitas Launches AI-Native Security Platform to Address Emerging Cybersecurity Gaps Created by Autonomous AI Systems

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladius Securitas, a pioneer in AI-Native Security and autonomous SecOps, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity operations platform designed to address one of the most significant cybersecurity trends shaping the industry: the rapid emergence of AI agents, machine identities, and frontier models like Mythos that traditional security architectures were never designed to protect.

As enterprises accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud automation, and agentic systems, security leaders are confronting a new reality. The growth of non-human identities, including AI agents, service accounts, APIs, autonomous workflows, and machine-to-machine communications, is creating unprecedented security complexity and exposing critical gaps in vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and data protection programs.

Industry analysts estimate that non-human identities now outnumber human users by more than 144-to-1 in many enterprise environments, fundamentally reshaping cybersecurity risk.

"Cybersecurity was built for a human-centric world. AI agents now operate at machine speed, creating risks that traditional security programs simply weren't designed to manage," said Peter Bookman, CEO of Gladius Securitas.

The Gladius Securitas platform was purpose-built as an AI-native security platform that delivers purple teaming through offensive security testing, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, automated remediation, and security operations into a single platformized architecture.

Through autonomous red teaming, Battle Attack Simulation, machine identity protection, and AI-driven orchestration, organizations gain continuous visibility into exploitable attack paths across both human and non-human identities.

The company describes this approach as the next evolution of SecOps platformization, a shift away from fragmented point solutions toward intelligent security ecosystems capable of autonomous validation, remediation, and operational decision-making.

At the center of the platform are Gladius Blue Team Remediation Recipes, automated and validated response workflows that transform identified vulnerabilities into measurable security outcomes. Rather than simply generating alerts, the platform guides organizations through containment, remediation, validation, and continuous monitoring.

These remediation recipes enable security teams, MSSPs, and enterprise defenders to:

Accelerate vulnerability management and risk reduction





Operationalize threat intelligence into actionable workflows





Improve data protection and compliance readiness





Reduce analyst workload through AI-assisted remediation





Continuously validate security controls across dynamic environments

The Gladius operating model is built upon three foundational principles:

Proof of Risk : Continuous validation of exploitable exposure across human and machine identities





: Continuous validation of exploitable exposure across human and machine identities Proof of Fix : Verification that vulnerabilities and attack paths have been successfully remediated





: Verification that vulnerabilities and attack paths have been successfully remediated Proof of Trust: Measurable confidence across AI, digital, and physical environments

In addition to autonomous defense capabilities, Gladius Securitas is building a community-powered security ecosystem that enables cybersecurity practitioners, MSSPs, researchers, and defenders to contribute validated remediation recipes and blue-team playbooks back into the platform.

By empowering the broader security community to share defensive intelligence and proven remediation workflows, Gladius seeks to transform threat intelligence into measurable security outcomes and reduce the time between vulnerability discovery and verified remediation.

"The future isn't more alerts. The future is autonomous validation, remediation, and trust. Organizations need proof of risk, proof of fix, and proof of trust to secure AI-powered enterprises," said Bookman.

Gladius Securitas is focused on serving MSSPs, SecOps providers, and SME/mid-market organizations facing increasing pressure from cybersecurity talent shortages, cyber insurance requirements, regulatory obligations, and the accelerating adoption of AI technologies.

The platform supports both single-tenant deployments for privacy-sensitive organizations and multi-tenant environments that enable MSSPs to deliver scalable, high-margin autonomous security services.

As AI continues to reshape enterprise technology, Gladius Securitas believes organizations must evolve beyond legacy cybersecurity models toward AI-native security platforms capable of securing autonomous infrastructure at machine scale.

For more information, visit www.gladiussec.co

About Gladius Securitas

Gladius Securitas is an AI-native cybersecurity platform that helps organizations continuously identify, remediate, and validate cyber risk across human and machine identities. Through autonomous SecOps, threat intelligence, and remediation automation, Gladius delivers Proof of Risk, Proof of Fix, and Proof of Trust.

Act. Contain. Control.

Media Contact

Gladius Securitas

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SOURCE Gladius Securitas