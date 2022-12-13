Glass tableware market to grow by USD 1,493.77 Mn: Household products market is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass tableware market has been categorized as a part of the global household products market. The parent market, the global household products market, covers non-durable household products, including detergents, soaps, diapers, and other tissue and household paper products.

The glass tableware market size is forecast to grow by USD 1,493.77 million, at a CAGR of 3.32% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Tableware Market 2023-2027

Glass tableware Market 2022-2027: Scope

The glass tableware market report covers the following areas:

The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Glass tableware market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global glass tableware market is fragmented. The market comprises several large and small vendors that offer various types of glass tableware. The presence of numerous vendors in the market makes it competitive, which is compelling vendors to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. However, the increasing competition among manufacturers may lead them to reduce the prices of their products, which can have a negative impact on their profit margins. Further, the entry by new players into the market requires high capital investments. Thus, the threat of substitutes is moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Anchor Hocking LLC, Anhui Deli Daily Glass Co. Ltd., arc online, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Cedar Glass SAE, Corelle Brands LLC, Glass Source GmbH, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, LaOpala RG Pvt. Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., and PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Glass tableware market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

Glass tableware Market 2022-2027: Segmentation

Product

Dinnerware



Beverageware



Others

The dinnerware segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The segment includes plates and other serving dishes. The demand for these products is on the rise due to the rapid economic growth in developing countries and the shift in the lifestyle of consumers. In addition to this, factors such as the rising disposable income of consumers and westernization are fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography

China



India

The U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

The U.S.



Canada

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Brazil



Argentina

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East & Africa

& Africa

South America

APAC is estimated to account for 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rising disposable income and increasing economic activities have put a majority of the lower-middle-class population in the upper-middle-class segment. This transformation is creating a significant demand for a wide range of premium consumer goods and items, including glass tableware. Also, many consumers in the region are switching from conventional stainless steel, plastic, and melamine tableware to glass tableware products. All these factors are driving the growth of the regional market.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF Sample

What are the key data covered in this glass tableware market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the glass tableware market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glass tableware market vendors.

Related Reports:

The cookware market size is expected to increase by USD 8.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The rapid penetration of regular kitchen stoves using LPG fuel in emerging countries is notably driving the cookware market growth, although factors such as growing threat from the unorganized sector may impede market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The rapid penetration of regular kitchen stoves using LPG fuel in emerging countries is notably driving the cookware market growth, although factors such as growing threat from the unorganized sector may impede market growth. The crystalware and glassware market size is expected to increase by USD 4.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%. The launch of innovative products to gain consumer interest is notably driving the crystalware and glassware market growth, although factors such as the threat of procurement may impede the market growth.

Glass Tableware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,493.77 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.46 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anchor Hocking LLC, Anhui Deli Daily Glass Co. Ltd., arc online, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Cedar Glass SAE, Corelle Brands LLC, Glass Source GmbH, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kavalierglass AS, Krosno Glass SA, LaOpala RG Pvt. Ltd., Lenox Corp., Libbey Inc., Ocean Glass Public Co. Ltd., PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd., Steelite International Ltd., Termisil Glass Sp z o o, TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI AS, WMF Group GmbH, and Borosil Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

